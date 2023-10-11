New bedside MRI scanning could pick up brain problems in sick babies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New bedside MRI scanning could pick up brain problems in sick babies

By Press Association
Experts have developed a method for using portable MRI scanners to pick up brain problems in babies at the bedside (Christopher Furlong/PA)
Experts have developed a method for using portable MRI scanners to pick up brain problems in babies at the bedside.

A team from the Evelina London Children’s Hospital and King’s College London developed scanning techniques using a weakened magnetic field, instead of the stronger ones needed for traditional MRI machines.

The new way is safe for use on small babies and means portable machines can be used cot-side or in intensive care units.

As a result, very sick babies do not need to be moved around the hospital to have regular MRI scans.

For the study, published in the Lancet eClinicalMedicine journal, researchers carried out more than 100 paired scans at the Evelina Newborn Imaging Centre, part of Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust.

These compared scans taken using the portable MRI scanner with those on a traditional MRI scanner.

The results showed the new method could accurately detect both normal brain anatomy as well as a wide range of clinically important abnormalities with sufficient detail.

Experts now hope the news can be shared globally to help hospitals in other countries.

Dr Paul Cawley, lead author for the study and consultant neonatologist at Evelina London Children’s Hospital and King’s College London, said: “This study is a much-needed first step in establishing the potential of portable MRI scans for newborn babies.

“MRI is critical for diagnosing and deciding the best course of treatment for infants with suspected brain abnormalities.

“However, over half the world’s population have severely limited or no access to MRI facilities.

“Even within highly resourced healthcare settings, transporting vulnerable infants needing intensive care to radiology departments for their scans can be challenging.

“Portable scanners could democratise access to brain imaging and offer many novel solutions to these challenges.”

This research is part of the Unity Project, which is funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Steve Williams, professor of neuroimaging at King’s College London and principal investigator for the Unity Project, said: “We have shown that our portable Hyperfine MRI can visualise brain health and pathology in the baby.

“These results will inform our planned studies and new treatments of malnutrition, infection and birth complications across sub-Saharan Africa and South-East Asia.”