Charles to recognise ‘painful aspects’ of UK-Kenya history during state visit

By Press Association
Charles will make a state visit to Kenya (Jane Barlow/PA)
The King will acknowledge the “painful aspects” of the UK and Kenya’s shared history when he makes a state visit to the east African nation – his first to a Commonwealth country.

Charles will be joined by Camilla when he flies to Kenya next month following an invitation from President William Ruto whose country is celebrating the 60th anniversary of its independence from Britain.

Kenya became independent on December 12 1963 and the two countries have enjoyed a close relationship since, despite the violent colonial legacy of the Mau Mau uprising which led to a period known as the Emergency.

Chris Fitzgerald, deputy private secretary to the King, said: “The King and Queen’s programme will celebrate the close links between the British and Kenyan people in areas such as the creative arts, technology, enterprise, education and innovation.

South Korean President State visit to the UK
Charles and Camilla will visit Kenya (Chris Jackson/PA)

“The visit will also acknowledge the more painful aspects of the UK and Kenya’s shared history, including the Emergency (1952-1960).

“His Majesty will take time during the visit to deepen his understanding of the wrongs suffered in this period by the people of Kenya.”

The Mau Mau armed movement began during the early 1950s, fuelled by the resentment some members of the Kikuyu tribe felt towards their British rulers, European settlers who farmed land in Kenya as well as at a lack of political representation.

White farmers were targeted in violent attacks as well as some Kikuyu who were said to have collaborated with the authorities. The Kenya Human Rights Commission said 90,000 Kenyans were executed, tortured or maimed during the British administration’s counter-insurgency.

In 2013, the British Government made an historic statement of regret over the “torture and other forms of ill treatment” perpetrated by the colonial administration during Kenya’s Emergency period of 1952-1960, and paid out £19.9 million to around 5,200 Kenyans for human rights abuses.

The development came after a legal battle between a number of elderly victims and the British government.