Sadiq Khan helps beavers return to west London for first time in 400 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Sadiq Khan helps beavers return to west London for first time in 400 years

By Press Association
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan helps release a family of beavers at Paradise Fields in Ealing (PA)
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan helps release a family of beavers at Paradise Fields in Ealing (PA)

Beavers have been returned to west London for the first time in around 400 years in an attempt to improve the capital’s biodiversity.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, helped release the herbivorous rodents at Paradise Fields in Ealing on Wednesday.

The project is supported by the Mayor’s Rewild London Fund, which aims to create new green spaces and encourage wildlife, as well as Amazon’s Right Now Climate Fund.

It is hoped the beavers will help turn the location into a flourishing wetland, making for an improved ecosystem in which plants and animals can thrive.

Beavers released at Paradise Fields
A family of beavers is released at Paradise Fields in Ealing (James Manning/PA)

“We are facing climate and ecological emergencies worldwide, but we have the power to make a difference, and I am committed to ensuring that London is at the forefront of reversing the trends of declining biodiversity and the destruction of nature,” Mr Khan said.

“I’m proud that we are turning London into a wildlife haven, as well as making the city more resilient to the effects of climate change, as we work to clean up our city, re-establish lost species and reconnect people and nature, building a greener, fairer city for all Londoners.”

Beavers were hunted to extinction in England around 400 years ago but thanks to reintroduction efforts their colonies can now be found in Kent, Cornwall, Devon, Derbyshire and Oxfordshire.

The presence of beavers can be beneficial to other species, with their behaviour – dam building, canal digging and creating deadwood – helping create habitats for birds, amphibians, fish and others.

Beavers released at Paradise Fields
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan helps release a family of beavers (James Manning/PA)

The Mayor’s Rewild London Fund has provided £2.3 million to projects across the city, creating or restoring around 350 hectares of wildlife habitat.

Zak Watts, director of Europe sustainability at Amazon, said: “Bringing nature back to the communities where we live and work is a core purpose of our Right Now Climate Fund.

“Reintroducing a family of beavers to the capital will not only help Londoners discover and reconnect with nature but also help improve our city’s biodiversity challenge.”