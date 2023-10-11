Kate says she would ‘love to be a student again’ during university visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kate says she would ‘love to be a student again’ during university visit

By Press Association
The Princess of Wales visited Nottingham Trent University on Wednesday (Chris Jackson/PA)
The Princess of Wales has said she would “love to be a student again” after seeing how two universities work to support mental health.

Kate was visiting Nottingham Trent University’s (NTU) Clifton Campus on Wednesday to discuss how students’ and staff’s wellbeing was supported, following World Mental Health Day on Tuesday.

She said mental health “does matter” and spoke with representatives from both NTU and the University of Nottingham about a variety of initiatives.

Princess of Wales
Taking part in a Step In Circle session – part of NTU’s Welcome Workshop, which encourages students to share experiences to help them build confidence and support their wellbeing – Kate said it was important to try new things.

She said: “I’d love to be a student again.

“I remember university for me was one of those great opportunities to try out new hobbies, and that has carried through now.

The princess listened to the experiences of NTU students during the Step In Circle session (Chris Jackson/PA)
“I loved trying out new things, and challenging myself, whether (in) sports, music, or art.

“It’s one of the things with my kids too, just trying out new things, and university for me was when I learned to try out because there is so much on offer.

“I love being outside and being a part of all the different sports clubs, so doing things like hockey and tennis at university, but I also tried out the photography club at university, which was great and I met totally new friends, and that’s something I continue to love and enjoy now.

“It’s a good chance to try new things.”

Kate also spoke to representatives of both universities about schemes including peer-to-peer mentoring, getting students involved in sports and NTU’s mental health dashboard, which can help flag if a student needs support with their mental health and wellbeing.

The princess was presented with teddy bears, created by NTU students, and a bouquet of flowers, before greeting wellwishers prior to her departure.

Kate was presented with teddy bears knitted by students (Chris Jackson/PA)
Anna O’Hara, president of Nottingham Trent Students’ Union, said following the visit: “It was a really incredible experience and it’s really made me proud to be part of NTU, to be able to showcase all of the things we are doing for the students. It was amazing.

“(Kate’s visit) really opens up the opportunities to talk about mental health more freely.

“It allows students to feel that it is OK to talk about mental health and to get support if they need it.

“It was incredibly nerve-racking but an incredible opportunity. It was just amazing.”

Jessica Nuttall (left) and Anna O'Hara showed the princess around the campus during her visit (Callum Parke/PA)
Jessica Nuttall, the Union Development Officer at the University of Nottingham Students’ Union, said: “It was really nice to celebrate with her the amazing things the students do in the university with regards to wellbeing, as well as what the university has in place. It was a lovely morning.

“It shows such a message, coming from such an important person, how important it really is to consider every level (of wellbeing).

“It got to the point where the importance of what we’re talking about took over any nerves that we had because it was so important to talk about and she really wanted to have those conversations, which were really nice to have.”