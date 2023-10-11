Israel forms unity government to oversee war sparked by Hamas attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a leading opposition figure have agreed to created a wartime Cabinet to oversee the fight against Hamas militants.

In the sealed-off Gaza Strip ruled by Hamas, Palestinians struggled to find safety as Israeli bombardment demolished entire neighbourhoods and the territory’s only power plant ran out of fuel.

The new wartime Cabinet will consist of Mr Netanyahu, Benny Gantz — a senior opposition figure and former defence minister — and current defence minister Yoav Gallant, a statement released by Mr Gantz said.

The Cabinet will focus only on issues of the war.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is said to have entered into an agreement to form a war Cabinet (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP)

It appeared that the rest of Mr Netanyahu’s existing government partners, a collection of far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties, would remain in place to handle other issues.

The unusual arrangement cobbles together a degree of unity after years of bitterly divisive politics, as the military appears increasingly likely to launch a ground offensive into Gaza.

The government is under intense public pressure to topple Hamas, after its militants stormed through the border fence on Saturday and gunned down hundreds of Israelis in their homes, on the streets and at a music festival.

Israel’s chief opposition leader, Yair Lapid, was invited to join to new Cabinet but did not immediately respond to the offer.

The war has already claimed at least 2,200 lives on both sides, and a ground offensive in Gaza is likely to dramatically hike casualties.