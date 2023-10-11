Researchers capture first-ever afterglow of huge planetary collision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Researchers capture first-ever afterglow of huge planetary collision

By Press Association
A visualisation of the huge, glowing planetary body produced by a planetary collision (Mark Garlick/University of Bristol/PA)
A chance social media post by an eagle-eyed amateur astronomer sparked the discovery of an explosive collision between two giant planets which crashed into each other in a distant space system 1,800 light years away from planet Earth.

Two ice giant exoplanets collided around a sun-like star, creating a blaze of light and plumes of dust.

Its findings show the bright heat afterglow and resulting dust cloud, which moved in front of the parent star, dimming it over time.

An international team of astronomers was formed after an enthusiast viewed the light curve of the star and noticed something strange.

It showed the system doubled in brightness at infrared wavelengths some three years before the star started to fade in visible light.

A computer simulations depict the possible appearance during the collision of two icy giant planets (Jingyao Dou/University of Bristol/PA)
Computer simulations depict the possible appearance during the collision of two icy giant planets (Jingyao Dou/University of Bristol/PA)

Co-lead author Dr Matthew Kenworthy, from Leiden University, the Netherlands, said: “To be honest, this observation was a complete surprise to me.

“When we originally shared the visible light curve of this star with other astronomers, we started watching it with a network of other telescopes.

“An astronomer on social media pointed out that the star brightened up in the infrared over a thousand days before the optical fading. I knew then this was an unusual event.”

The network of professional and amateur astronomers studied the star intensively, including monitoring changes in its brightness over the next two years.

The star was named ASASSN-21qj after the network of telescopes that first detected the fading of the star at visible wavelengths.

The researchers concluded the most likely explanation is that two ice giant exoplanets collided, producing the infrared glow detected by Nasa’s Neowise mission, which uses a space telescope to hunt for asteroids and comets.

Co-lead author Dr Simon Lock, from University of Bristol, said: “Our calculations and computer models indicate the temperature and size of the glowing material, as well as the amount of time the glow has lasted, is consistent with the collision of two ice giant exoplanets.”

The resultant expanding debris cloud from the impact then travelled in front of the star some three years later, causing the star to dim in brightness at visible wavelengths.

Over the next few years, the cloud of dust is expected to start smearing out along the orbit of the collision remnant, and a tell-tale scattering of light from this cloud could be detected with both ground-based telescopes and Nasa’s largest telescope in space, known as JWST.

The astronomers plan on watching closely what happens next in this system.

Co-author Dr Zoe Leinhardt, from the University of Bristol, said: “It will be fascinating to observe further developments. Ultimately, the mass of material around the remnant may condense to form a retinue of moons that will orbit around this new planet.”

– The paper, A planetary collision afterglow and transit of the resultant debris cloud, is published in the journal Nature.