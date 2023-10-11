Hurricane Lidia dissipates after hitting land at Mexico’s Puerto Vallarta

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hurricane Lidia dissipates after hitting land at Mexico’s Puerto Vallarta

By Press Association
Hurricane Lidia hit land as a Category 4 hurricane (NOAA via AP)
Hurricane Lidia dissipated on Wednesday after hitting land as a Category 4 hurricane near the resort of Puerta Vallarta, where one person was killed by a falling tree and two others were injured.

The hurricane knocked over trees and blew roofs off houses with winds as high as 140mph (220kph) before moving inland.

Laura Velazquez, the head of Mexico’s civil defence system, said one person died on the northern outskirts of Puerto Vallarta after being hit by a falling tree, and two others were injured elsewhere in the area.

Mexico Tropical Weather
Firefighters remove trees felled by the winds from Hurricane Lidia in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico (AP Photo/Valentin Gonzalez)

On Tuesday, the US National Hurricane Centre said that Lidia’s winds were down to 35 mph as it dissipated about 145 miles (235 kilometres) north-northeast of the city of Guadalajara, Mexico’s second-largest city and the capital of the western state of Jalisco.

Lidia made landfall on a sparsely populated peninsula and then moved inland south of Puerto Vallarta, still with winds of 105mph (165kph).

Victor Hugo Romo, the head of the Jalisco state civil defence office, said several homes around the landfall area had their roofs blown off, and the Puerto Vallarta city government said about a dozen trees had been knocked down there.

Trees were also downed in the neighbouring state of Nayarit.

The US National Hurricane Centre said Lidia’s eye appeared to have reached land near Las Penitas, near Cabo Corrientes, a sparsely populated peninsula.

Lidia remained a powerful hurricane even after moving over land, with some highways briefly blocked in the region.

Mexico Tropical Weather
A communications antenna lays on the street after Hurricane Lidia hit, in Puerto Vallarta, after bringing winds of 105mph (AP Photo/Valentin Gonzalez)

The state had 23 shelters open, he said.

The Puerto Vallarta city government said a few dozen people had gone to shelters there.

In 2015, Hurricane Patricia, a Category 5 hurricane, also made landfall on the same sparsely-populated stretch of coastline between the resort of Puerto Vallarta and the major port of Manzanillo.

Local authorities cancelled classes in communities around the coast.

The expected impact came one day after Tropical Storm Max hit the southern Pacific coast, hundreds of miles away, and then dissipated.

Rains from Max washed out part of a coastal highway in the southern state of Guerrero.