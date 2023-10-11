Murder investigation launched as man and woman found dead in house named

A murder investigation has been launched after a man and a woman’s body were found in a house in Nottingham.

Deborah Boulter, 53, and 60-year-old David Boulter were found dead in a property in Hallam Road, Mapperley, on Monday after concerns had been raised by family members.

Nottinghamshire Police said on Tuesday that a murder investigation had been opened into Mrs Boulter’s death, but had previously said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the inquiry.

Detective Inspector Clare Gibson, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is an incredibly tragic incident and our thoughts remain with the family and loved ones of those affected at this difficult time.

“A murder inquiry has commenced but we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths. We are continuing to investigate what has happened so that a file can be prepared for the coroner.

“Specially trained officers continue to support the family and I’d appeal to the public and the media to respect their privacy.”