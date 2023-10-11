Greta Thunberg fined again for a climate protest in Sweden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Greta Thunberg fined again for a climate protest in Sweden

By Press Association
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was charged with disobedience to law enforcement for the second time (Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency via AP)
Greta Thunberg, the climate activist, has been fined by a Swedish court once again for disobeying police during an environmental protest in July.

The Malmo District Court ordered her to pay a 2,250 kroner (£169) fine.

Ms Thunberg, who already had been fined for a similar offence, took part in a July 24 environmental protest at an oil terminal in Malmo, where activists temporarily blocked access to the facility by sitting down and were removed by police.

On September 15, she was charged with disobedience to law enforcement for refusing to obey police asking her to leave the scene.

Greta Thunberg was fined 2,250 kroner (£169) (Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency via AP)

She then was dragged away by two uniformed officers.

Ms Thunberg, 20, has admitted to the facts but denied guilt, saying the fight against the fossil fuel industry was a form of self-defence due to the existential and global threat of the climate crisis.

After the verdict, she said: “We have the science on our side and we have morality on our side.

“Nothing in the world can change that and so it is. I am ready to act based on the conditions that exist and whether it leads to more sentences.”

On June 24, the same court fined her 2,500 kronor (£188) for refusing to obey police orders when taking part in a similar demonstration the previous month.

During that protest, she and others blocked access to the same oil terminal days earlier and were removed by police.

On Thursday, the Swede is due to travel to neighbouring Norway to take part in a protest with activists, including Indigenous Sami.

Greta Thunberg inspired a global youth movement demanding stronger efforts to fight climate change after staging weekly protests outside the Swedish Parliament (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP)

They are protesting a wind farm of 151 turbines and want it removed because they say it endangers the reindeer herders’ way of life.

The activists say a transition to green energy should not come at the expense of the rights of Indigenous people.

Two years ago, Norway’s Supreme Court ruled that the construction of the turbines had violated the rights of the Sami, who have used the land for reindeer for centuries.

The Norwegian government has no plans to remove the wind farm.

Ms Thunberg inspired a global youth movement demanding stronger efforts to fight climate change after staging weekly protests outside the Swedish Parliament starting in 2018.