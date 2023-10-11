Birkenstock set for US stock market debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Birkenstock set for US stock market debut

By Press Association
Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange wear Birkenstock sandals during the company’s IPO (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Birkenstock is making its debut on the stock market as Wall Street trades wingtips for sandals for a day.

The 249-year-old German maker of upmarket sandals set a price of 46 dollars (£38) per share for its initial public offering of stock, valuing the company at 8.64 billion dollars (£7.02 billion).

Birkenstock is due to start trading on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange under the “BIRK” ticker symbol.

Birkenstock sandals have long been derided as the antithesis of high fashion but have a cult following (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Birkenstock Holding Ltd sold about 10.8 million shares in the offering, raising about 495 million dollars (£403 million).

Its shareholders sold an additional 21.5 million shares.

The company’s footwear was first cobbled together by Johann Adam Birkenstock in Germany in 1774.

The sandals have long been derided as the antithesis of high fashion but have a cult following and this year got a plug in the blockbuster film Barbie.

In a recent regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Birkenstock said: “Through the strong reputation and universal appeal of our brand — enabling extensive word-of-mouth exposure and outsized earned media value — we have efficiently built a growing global fanbase of millions of consumers that uniquely transcends geography, gender, age and income.”

Birkenstock CEO Oliver Reichert rang the New York Stock Exchange’s opening bell (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Birkenstock’s formula for success began with a view that humans are intended to walk barefoot.

The company said in its filing that its footbed, which was developed in 1902, “represents the best alternative to walking barefoot, encouraging proper foot health by evenly distributing weight and reducing pressure points and friction”.

Birkenstock makes all of its footbeds in Germany and assembles more than 95% of its products there.

The remaining products are made elsewhere in the European Union.

The company’s revenue has increased from 727.9 million euros (£628 million) in fiscal 2020 to 1.24 billion euros (£1.06 billion) in fiscal 2022.

Birkenstock’s IPO will be the fourth to launch in the US in the past month, following Arm Holdings, Klaviyo and Instacart.

There were just 71 IPOs in the US last year, the lowest number since 2009, according to Renaissance Capital.