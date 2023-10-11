US death toll in Israel-Hamas war rises to 22

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US death toll in Israel-Hamas war rises to 22

By Press Association
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks before boarding a plane en route to Israel (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)
The number of US citizens confirmed to have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war has risen to at least 22 with at least 17 more Americans unaccounted for, the State Department has announced.

It is an increase to the death toll of 14 the day before.

The war has already claimed more than 2,200 lives on both sides.

Biden United States Israel Palestinians
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said a ‘handful’ of US citizens had been taken hostage by Hamas militants (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

John Kirby, the White House national security spokesman said a “handful” of US citizens are among the estimated 150 hostages captured by Hamas militants during their shocking weekend assault on Israel.

In a further sign of US support for Israel, Secretary of State Antony Blinken left for meetings with officials there and the US military is moving a second aircraft carrier towards the Mediterranean Sea as part of efforts to prevent the war from spilling over into a more dangerous regional conflict.

Mr Kirby said the USS Dwight D Eisenhower and its ships would be an “available asset” if necessary.

The USS Gerald R Ford, the Navy’s most advanced aircraft carrier, and its strike group have already arrived in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The attack has raised questions about the role of Iran, the main sponsor of Hamas, and whether it was directly involved in the operation, but the US has collected information that suggests senior Iranian government officials were caught off guard by the multipronged assault.

That piece of intelligence has informed White House officials publicly asserting that it has not yet seen evidence of direct involvement by Iranians in the planning or execution of the Hamas attack.

Biden
President Joe Biden is set to meet with Jewish leaders (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

“We haven’t seen anything that tells (us) they have specifically cut checks to support this set of attacks, or that they were involved in the training. And obviously, this required quite a bit of training by these terrorists,” Kirby said, though he added that the US will continue to look at the intelligence “and see if that leads us to a different conclusion”.

With many airlines suspending commercial flights in and out of Israel because of the ongoing rocket and missile exchanges, Mr Kirby said the United States was exploring “a range of other options” to assist Americans who want to leave, appearing to leave open the possibility of a US-assisted evacuation.

He said the administration was still in talks with Israel and Egypt to try to arrange safe passage for Gaza’s civilians.

“These people are victims, too,” he said. “They didn’t ask Hamas to do this.”

President Joe Biden, who is set to meet with Jewish leaders later on Wednesday, sought to connect the Hamas attacks directly to decades of antisemitism and violence endured by Jews around the world.

“This attack has brought to the surface the painful memories and scars left by a millennium of antisemitism and genocide against the Jewish people,” Mr Biden told reporters.

He added: “We have to be crystal clear. There is no justification for terrorism, no excuse and the type of terrorism that was exhibited here is just beyond the pale, beyond the pale.”

Mr Biden said he and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke by phone on Wednesday with Mr Netanyahu.

It was at least the fourth call between Mr Biden and Mr Netanyahu since Saturday’s attack.

“The United States has Israel’s back and we’re going to be working on this through the day and beyond,” Mr Biden said.