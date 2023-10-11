EuroMillions winner who bought and renovated dream estate ‘immensely proud’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EuroMillions winner who bought and renovated dream estate ‘immensely proud’

By Press Association
Neil Trotter won the a EuroMillions jackpot in 2014 (National Lottery/Chris Ratcliffe)
A EuroMillions jackpot winner has said: “I may be a millionaire but there is no sitting in armchairs with a pipe and slippers for me” after using the money to renovate a 500-acre estate he bought.

In 2014, Neil Trotter used part of his £108 million jackpot winnings to purchase the item which was “top of his wish list” – a home with its own lake, for him and his partner – Nicky Ottaway, 42.

The home he bought – a 500-acre estate in southern England, complete with a Grade II-listed Manor House – was poles apart from the three-bedroom semi he used to live in.

He now has at least six lakes and woodland ponds.

Man and woman with dog
Neil Trotter’s partner Nicky had some reservations about the new house initially (National Lottery/Chris Ratcliffe)

The house was in need of restoration, and the surrounding land needed to be spruced up. During the process, the couple had to move out at various points, including when the whole west wing flooded during their first winter – but seeing wildlife has made the process “worthwhile”.

“At times it seemed like I had bitten off more than I could chew! I always dreamt of having my own lake but owning so much land has been a huge challenge and responsibility,” Mr Trotter, 50, who used to work as a car mechanic and vehicle sprayer, said.

“I have learnt so much about how to manage woods and to reverse the effects of intensive farming.

“It has been a challenging nine years but I am immensely proud of what we have achieved and I’m never bored!”

Man holding log
Mr Trotter said he is ‘immensely proud’ of the work he has put into the estate over the nine years he has had it (National Lottery/Chris Ratcliffe)

There was another spanner in the works in the initial stages of the process, as Ms Ottaway initially “(tried) to talk” Mr Trotter out of buying the property.

“The project was too big, the woodlands were in a poor state, there were so many dead trees everywhere and the house was barely liveable, despite its size,” she said.

Despite this, Mr Trotter has worked hard over the past nine years dredging numerous ponds and lakes and removing tonnes of dead trees from woodlands, among other tasks.

One of his proudest achievements includes creating an arboretum which displays an example of almost every tree in the British Isles.

“It’s a pat on the back after all the hard work to see the wildlife returning to the estate,” he said.

Man behind wheel
Mr Trotter has said that machinery has played a key role in sprucing up the estate (National Lottery/Chris Ratcliffe)

“We planted miles of native hedgerows to provide food for the birds in winter, and by clearing what were muddy puddles in the woods and transforming them into wildlife oases we’ve seen the mandarin duck population boom, herons now nest here, we’ve got kestrels, two species of deer and smaller mammals such as stoats.”

He said that machinery has been key to the restoration, saying that he went from being a “scruffy mechanic who played about with cars” to being able to “continue to play about with machinery but now my toys are a bit bigger”, thanks to the National Lottery win.

“I’ve got tractors, diggers, dumper trucks, a road sweeper – in fact anything that requires an engine, I’ve probably got one somewhere on the property,” he added.

“My current favourite piece of kit is the ‘muncher’ on my digger which is perfect for clearing the overgrown ground cover in the woodland so that new trees can grow.”

Mr Trotter has no plans to stop perfecting his estate, adding that it will “keep evolving”.

“I may be a millionaire but there is no sitting in armchairs with a pipe and slippers for me!” he said.

“While sitting on a digger in driving rain might not be everyone’s ‘when I win the lottery’ dream, it’s exactly as I’d hoped it would be and more.”

Man posing with tractor
Mr Trotter has also supported an up-and-coming young driver with money he got from the EuroMillions jackpot (National Lottery/Chris Ratcliffe)

He has also supported an up-and-coming young driver, as having a goal linked to motorsport was linked to his “when I win the lottery plan”.

“I have enjoyed success with my own racing and now back a brilliant and talented young driver, Lewis Brown who is competing in the TCR Europe Touring Car Series,” he said.

“I’m able to provide him with the type of support I could only dream of when I was a young driver, but I’m a big believer in helping people who help themselves and Lewis has shown nothing but hard work and commitment, so he deserves a bit of a leg up from me.”