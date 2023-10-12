What the papers say – October 12

The nation’s Thursday papers are led by the latest in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The Times, Financial Times, the i and The Independent report an Israeli coalition is standing “ready to invade”.

The Times: Israeli coalition ready to invade #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/sN59t7nCmu — George Mann (@sgfmann) October 11, 2023

Financial Times: Netanyahu forms coalition war cabinet #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/QVB9WQN8CT — George Mann (@sgfmann) October 11, 2023

The i: Invasion fear grips Israel and Gaza #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/XhBPW6hxms — George Mann (@sgfmann) October 11, 2023

“Horror in the Middle East” is carried by the Daily Mirror, while Metro runs with the headline “Spiral of doom”.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 SPIRAL OF DOOM 🔴 Fresh terror as Hamas bomb hits hospital🔴 Only Gaza power plant out of fuel in siege#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/oyk1nae5uW — Metro (@MetroUK) October 11, 2023

The Guardian says Israelis are “suspended between fear, grief and foreboding”.

The Guardian: Israelis suspended betweenfear, grief and foreboding #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/fA7mDMfBOV — George Mann (@sgfmann) October 11, 2023

Meanwhile, The Telegraph and Daily Mail lead with the royal family condemning the Hamas attacks as terrorism.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Royals condemn Hamas attacks as terrorism'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/SHwTFetWDE — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 11, 2023

Daily Mail: THE KING CALLS THEM TERRORISTS, WHY CAN'T THE BBC? #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/9tLS4XSQUd — George Mann (@sgfmann) October 11, 2023

Elsewhere, The Sun says the family of Captain Sir Tom Moore have admitted to pocketing money from the sales of three books he had written.

On tomorrow's front page: Captain Tom’s daughter admits pocketing £800k from books the £39m NHS fund-raising hero wrotehttps://t.co/IelCVzf1So pic.twitter.com/JK33JjkCqW — The Sun (@TheSun) October 11, 2023

The Daily Express reports there has been “outrage” over a plan to temporarily stop sending rapists and burglars to jail due to prison overcrowding.

Tomorrow's front page: Outrage over order not to jail rapists as prisons are full #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/1CzOBRoRH1 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) October 11, 2023

And the Daily Star says a physicist thinks we may be living in a simulation created by an advanced computer.