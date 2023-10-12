Benches and sculpture among suggestions for Sycamore Gap tree as removal starts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Benches and sculpture among suggestions for Sycamore Gap tree as removal starts

By Press Association
Work begins on the removal of the felled Sycamore Gap tree (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Suggestions for the world-famous Sycamore Gap tree include making benches or a sculpture from the trunk, a National Trust manager has said.

The 50ft tree is to be removed from Hadrian’s Wall by crane on Thursday, two weeks after it was cut down in an apparent act of vandalism.

Andrew Poad, the site’s general manager for the National Trust, said the organisation was “maintaining an open mind” about what to do with the tree after its removal from the Roman wall.

Mr Poad told Sky News: “The tree, once it’s off the wall and it’s safe, it will then be removed from site, and then it’s going to be taken into safe storage which will then give us a pause for thought to work collaboratively with the local community and our partners to decide what we do with it after that.”

The tree stood next to Hadrian’s Wall (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Asked about some of the thousands of suggestions made by members of the public, he said: “Simple things like benches and suchlike, you know, sculptures, but we’re maintaining an open mind at the minute.

“We’re hugely appreciative of all the suggestions we’ve had so far and we’re undoubtedly going to be asking for more in the future.”

Mr Poad said the National Trust, the Northumberland National Park Authority and Historic England had been working on a plan to remove the tree for a fortnight.

“We needed to find the safest way to get the tree off the wall – both safe for those that are doing the operation but, importantly, safe for the wall,” he said.

“The last thing we want to do is cause any more damage to the wall itself, so we’re involving a large crane which is on its way here as we speak.

No decision has been made on what will happen to the tree in the long term (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“We did some preparatory work to the tree yesterday to enable that to happen and then once the crane gets here we can get set up and start to move it.”

The tree is too big to move in one piece but experts hope to move the trunk in large sections to keep options open for the future.

The stump, which could generate new shoots, will be left and is currently behind a protective barrier.

Seeds have been collected which the National Trust said could be used to propagate saplings.

The much-photographed and painted lone sycamore, an emblem for the north east of England, was situated in a dramatic dip in the Northumberland landscape.

Northumbria Police arrested a boy aged 16 and a man in his 60s after the tree was felled a fortnight ago. They have been released on bail pending further inquiries.