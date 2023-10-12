Jury retires in trial of gunman accused of plotting mass shooting

The jury in the trial of a gunman accused of planning a mass shooting has retired to consider verdicts.

Reed Wischhusen, 32, is accused of possessing explosives, firearms and ammunition, which were discovered when police searched his home in Wick St Lawrence, Somerset, in November last year.

During the search, the Lidl warehouse worker attempted to take his own life in the bathroom with a pistol he had hidden in his coat – then ran at armed officers pointing the gun at them.

The police officers fired three times, hitting Wischhusen twice, as he ran down the stairs of his home in Somerset. He was seriously injured and spent four months recovering in hospital.

Prosecutors allege that Wischhusen was fascinated with mass shootings and infamous killers such as the Dunblane gunman, Thomas Hamilton and Raoul Moat.

Court artist drawing of Reed Wischhusen, who is on trial at Bristol Crown Court accused of possessing explosives, firearms and ammunition (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

He has admitted writing a document entitled “Revenge”, which describes a “hitman-style attack” on his former school, but insists it was all a fantasy.

The four-page document details targeting people who had bullied Wischhusen at school, as well as Avon and Somerset Police firearms licencing staff who twice rejected his shotgun certificate application.

It lists the types of weapons and explosives required to carry out such attacks, though Wischhusen insists he had no intention of harming anyone named in it.

Wischhusen, of Wick Road, Wick St Lawrence, Somerset, denies charges of having an explosive substance with intent to endanger life, possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life, possessing ammunition with intent to endanger life and possessing a prohibited firearm without a certificate.

He has admitted possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possessing a prohibited firearm and possessing ammunition without a firearm certificate in relation to the handgun incident last year.

The trial continues.