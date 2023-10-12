William and Kate join mental fitness workship for athletes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
William and Kate join mental fitness workship for athletes

By Press Association
The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in Berkshire (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Prince and Princess of Wales ended their week raising awareness about the nation’s mental health by joining a session boosting the wellbeing of athletes.

William and Kate attended a mental fitness workshop run by SportsAid at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in Berkshire on Thursday.

The workshop, which is run in conjunction with SportsAid’s charity partner BelievePerform, aims to help young sports competitors and their families manage their mental wellbeing.

Princess of Wales
The Princess of Wales waved to well-wishers as she arrived at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre (Aaron Chown/PA)

Among those attending were SportsAid ambassadors, including Paralympic champion swimmer Ellie Simmonds and Commonwealth champion netball player Ama Agbeze.

Later, the prince and princess will take part in two practical sessions with young athletes focused on building mental resilience.

First, they will try to score points in a netball hoop shoot-out while under pressure from distractions like performing against the clock or crowd noise.

Then the couple will take part in a game of goalball, a visually impaired Paralympic sport.