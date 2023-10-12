William and Kate join mental fitness workship for athletes

The Prince and Princess of Wales ended their week raising awareness about the nation’s mental health by joining a session boosting the wellbeing of athletes.

William and Kate attended a mental fitness workshop run by SportsAid at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in Berkshire on Thursday.

The workshop, which is run in conjunction with SportsAid’s charity partner BelievePerform, aims to help young sports competitors and their families manage their mental wellbeing.

The Princess of Wales waved to well-wishers as she arrived at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre (Aaron Chown/PA)

Among those attending were SportsAid ambassadors, including Paralympic champion swimmer Ellie Simmonds and Commonwealth champion netball player Ama Agbeze.

Later, the prince and princess will take part in two practical sessions with young athletes focused on building mental resilience.

First, they will try to score points in a netball hoop shoot-out while under pressure from distractions like performing against the clock or crowd noise.

Then the couple will take part in a game of goalball, a visually impaired Paralympic sport.