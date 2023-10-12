Nearly half a billion small electricals thrown away in last year – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nearly half a billion small electricals thrown away in last year – study

By Press Association
Disposable and broken earbuds are among the small electrical items thrown away (Alamy/PA)
Nearly half a billion small electrical items, such as headphones, cables and disposable vapes, were thrown away last year, research shows.

The study from Material Focus warned that “fast tech” items could become an issue that outstrips so-called fast fashion.

Its research found that last year, more than half a billion fast tech items were purchased, with about 90% of those (471 million) quickly being thrown away.

The group said it included 260 million disposable vapes, 26 million cables, 29 million LED, solar and decorative lights and 9.8 million USB sticks – all of which ended up in landfill.

Ahead of International E-Waste Day on Saturday, Material Focus said it wanted to remind consumers that anything with a plug, battery or cable can be recycled.

Scott Butler, executive director of Material Focus, said: “Fast tech is seriously rivalling fast fashion, and is causing similar headaches.

“People should think carefully about buying some of the more frivolous fast tech items in the first place.

“But as fast tech items are quite cheap and small, people may not realise that they contain valuable materials and will just pop them in the bin, meaning we lose everything inside them instead of recycling them into something new.

“We want to get the message across that anything with a plug, battery or cable can be recycled and there’s somewhere near you to do it.

“The scale of the issue is huge, but there’s an easy solution – just as the trend for recycling and repurposing fashion has grown and grown, we want to encourage the nation to recycle fast tech, guilt and fuss-free.”

The group said the falling price of smaller electrical items was a contributing factor in the rise of fast tech waste, but warned that the issue was only a part of a wider problem around electrical waste in the UK.

According to Material Focus research, there are 880 million unused electricals in UK homes currently, an increase of 67% over the last three years, with the average household now having 30 items it does not use.