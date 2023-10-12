Romania finds drone fragments on its soil as Russia again hits southern Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Romania finds drone fragments on its soil as Russia again hits southern Ukraine

By Press Association
The latest incidents follow a Russian rocket attack on the village of Hroza (Alex Babenko/AP)
The latest incidents follow a Russian rocket attack on the village of Hroza (Alex Babenko/AP)

Romanian authorities said they have found a crater from a suspected drone that may have exploded on impact on its territory near the border with Ukraine.

The find revives concerns about a possible spillover of Russia’s war in Ukraine on to a Nato member country.

The pre-dawn discovery of the crater 1.8 miles west of the village of Plauru, which sits across the Danube River from the Ukrainian port of Izmail, was made after the Romanian Defence Ministry said it detected a series of drones heading towards Ukrainian river ports.

The ministry said the drone had possibly exploded on impact but it was not immediately clear when or from where the drone was launched. An investigation is under way.

“Heinous Russian attacks on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure had again serious consequences on Romania’s territory,” foreign minister Luminita Odobescu wrote on X, the social medial platform formerly known as Twitter, adding that “new evidence of impact was found on Romania’s soil”.

“We call on Russia to stop these war crimes,” she said.

Romanian authorities have previously confirmed drone fragments on its soil in recent weeks, and said the parts resembled those from drones used by the Russian army.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis called the drone fragment discoveries “an absolutely unacceptable violation of the sovereign airspace of Romania, a Nato ally, with real risks to the security of Romanian citizens in the area”.

The recurring incidents over the past month have left some residents living near the border nervous that the war could spill into their country, and the village of Plauru erected prefabricated concrete shelters for residents last month.

Separately on Thursday, the governor of Russia’s Belgorod region on the border with Ukraine said three people, including a child, were killed and two others injured overnight after drone debris fell on a private house, setting it on fire.

The drone was shot down by air defence systems but the debris “effectively destroyed” two private houses on the outskirts of the city of Belgorod, the region’s capital, and damaged several more, said Vyacheslav Gladkov.

The Belgorod region has been a regular target of cross-border shelling and drone attacks. Ukrainian officials have never acknowledged responsibility for attacks on Russian territory.

In Ukraine, the office of President Volodymyr Zelensky said at least 10 civilians were killed and 18 people were injured over the past 24 hours, including from a missile strike on the southern city of Nikopol that hit a school, killing four and injuring two.

A total of 50 homes, infrastructure facilities and power lines were damaged in the city on the Dnipro River.

Ukraine’s air force said it intercepted 28 of 33 Shaheed drones that Russia launched overnight across the country.

Governor Oleh Kiper, of the southern Odesa region — in which Izmail is located, said Russian forces had targeted Danube port infrastructure in the region, wounding one person.

In recent weeks, Russia has carried out sustained attacks on Ukraine’s Danube ports as part of Moscow’s attempt to disrupt Ukraine’s ability to export grain to world markets.

In the eastern Donetsk region, intense and incessant fighting continued near the city of Avdiivka, said Vitalii Barabash, the head of the city’s military administration.

“A very tense situation for the third day. The battles around the city do not cease, and the shelling, both at positions and within the city itself, does not stop,” Mr Barabash said on Ukrainian television.

Volodymyr Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky has made a personal pitch for more military aid (Yves Herman, pool photo via AP)

President Zelensky posted on Telegram that “we are holding our ground” in the city.

A day earlier, the Ukrainian leader joined a meeting of more than 50 defence leaders from around the world and made a personal pitch for more military aid for his country in the face of the Russian onslaught.

The Czech Republic and Denmark on Thursday pledged to send Ukraine more western weapons.

The Czech Foreign Ministry said the package, to be sent in coming months, will include 50 infantry fighting vehicles and battle tanks, 500 heavy machine guns, 280 self-propelled howitzers, 7,000 anti-tank weapons, 60 mortar systems as well as anti-drone systems.

In its latest report, Washington-based think tank the Institute for the Study of War said Russian offensive action near Avdiivka is ongoing.

Footage from Tuesday and Wednesday showed Russian troops advancing in areas south-west and north-west of the town.

The think tank said such “tactical-level adaptations and successes” by Russian forces were not likely to bring wider operational and strategic gains.

“Avdiivka is also a notoriously well-fortified and defended Ukrainian stronghold, which will likely complicate Russian forces’ ability to closely approach or fully capture the settlement,” it added.

The Interior Ministry said the death toll from last week’s missile attack that levelled a cafe in the village of Hroza, in the northern Kharkiv region, has risen to 59, following the identification of more victims.

The Hroza attack is one of the deadliest strikes by Russian troops in Ukraine since the invasion in February last year.