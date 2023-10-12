We will always be there by your side, Blinken pledges after meeting Israeli PM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

We will always be there by your side, Blinken pledges after meeting Israeli PM

By Press Association
US secretary of state Antony Blinken has visited Israel (Jacquelyn Martin, pool/AP)
US secretary of state Antony Blinken has visited Israel (Jacquelyn Martin, pool/AP)

US secretary of state Antony Blinken arrived in Israel on Thursday with a pledge of unwavering support from America.

Following a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Mr Blinken said: “You may be strong enough on your own to defend yourselves, but as long as America exists you will never have to. We will always be there by your side.”

Addressing journalists in Tel Aviv, Mr Netanyahu praised Mr Blinken’s visit as a “tangible example of America’s unequivocal support of Israel”.

Antony Blinken listens to Benjamin Netanyahu
Antony Blinken listens to Benjamin Netanyahu at a joint news conference (Jacquelyn Martin, pool/AP)

“President Biden was absolutely correct in calling this ‘sheer evil’,” Mr Netanyahu said, referring to Saturday’s unprecedented attack by Hamas on Israel.

The pair shook hands after Mr Netanyahu’s remarks.

Mr Blinken said that he came before journalists “not just as secretary of state, but also a Jew”, while recounting his own family’s history of surviving the Holocaust.

“So prime minister, I understand on a personal level, the harrowing echoes that Hamas’s massacres carry for Israeli Jews, as well as Jews everywhere,” Mr Blinken said.