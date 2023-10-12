Asylum seeker who nearly beheaded girlfriend in attack branded a ‘monster’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Asylum seeker who nearly beheaded girlfriend in attack branded a ‘monster’

By Press Association
Student Sabita Thanwani was fatally stabbed in the neck (Family handout/Metropolitan Police/PA)
An asylum seeker who nearly beheaded his girlfriend while stabbing her to death has been branded a “monster” by the victim’s family, a court heard.

Tunisian-born Maher Maaroufe, 23, is to be sentenced at the Old Bailey for the manslaughter of 19-year-old City, University of London student Sabita Thanwani at her accommodation in Clerkenwell.

He had denied it was murder on the grounds of diminished responsibility because of mental health issues, a plea deemed acceptable by prosecutors.

Maher Maaroufe is to be sentenced for the manslaughter of Sabita Thanwani at student accommodation in Clerkenwell, London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Ms Thanwani’s father, mother and brother referred to Maaroufe as “evil” and “sadistic” in victim impact statements read to the court on Thursday.

The student was fatally stabbed in the neck with a knife at around 5am on March 19 last year.

Prosecutor Louis Mably KC added: “In fact, the nature of the wound showed he had almost beheaded her.”

Before her death, Ms Thanwani had complained that Maaroufe was “possessive and controlling”, even waiting outside nightclubs she was in to escort her home, the prosecutor said.

The court heard Maaroufe entered the UK legally on an unknown date but had overstayed and was in the process of claiming asylum at the time of the attack.

He was unemployed, smoked cannabis and “regularly got into fights”, Mr Mably said.

On the evening before the attack, Ms Thanwani met Maaroufe, who was wearing a balaclava, outside a mosque and they spent time in Edgware Road and Oxford Street.

After they had returned to Ms Thanwani’s accommodation, other students heard her shouting “stop”, “I can’t breathe” and “I beg you, don’t kill me” in the early hours of the morning, the court heard.

One young woman, who called the police, said she heard a “loud scream of help”, Mr Mably said.

Maaroufe tried to get into another room before leaving the building in Sebastian Street.

He was found by police asleep under a tarpaulin in a garden shed and head-butted a police officer while being arrested, the court heard.

Ms Thanwani, an aspiring psychologist, was described as a “hardworking, conscientious, kind and caring young woman”.

Her body was found with a slit throat next to items used to smoke weed. A sock was placed over the room’s smoke alarm.

Ms Thanwani’s father Manoj said in a statement read to the court by another family member: “This monster stabbed my baby, inflicting as much pain and suffering as he could.”

He added: “He is an evil, sadistic murderer, his actions were calculated to kill her because she rejected him.”

Her mother Rheea wrote: “He murdered Sabita, he murdered me, he murdered all of us.”

The victim’s 22-year-old brother Raveen added “anger and rage consumes” him when thinking about the defendant.

Earlier this year Maaroufe pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denied Ms Thanwani’s murder.

He also pleaded guilty to a charge of assault by beating an emergency worker.

Maaroufe is to hear his sentence at a later date to be set by the court.