NatWest initiative could save hassle for some shoppers at online checkouts

By Press Association
NatWest worked with Mastercard to automatically register its customers for the Click to Pay service (Alamy/PA)
NatWest is taking part in an initiative which could save hassle at the checkout for customers when doing their online shopping.

The banking group has enabled Click to Pay for customers with a Mastercard debit card. Those with a NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland or Ulster Bank Mastercard have been registered for the service.

Click to Pay is a digital wallet that allows users to create a single, secure profile, where they can store multiple payment cards.

NatWest worked with Mastercard to automatically register its customers.

They will not need to enter their payment card details and will be protected by multiple layers of security, the bank said. Customers with a NatWest credit card will have Click to Pay enabled in the next few months.

Before using the service for the first time, customers will need to log into their NatWest banking app and click on a button. They will then be able to use the service at participating retailers, NatWest said.

When buying something using Click to Pay, customers may enter their email address at the checkout and select “pay by card”. Their Click to Pay profile will then be automatically detected, bringing up their cards.

Some retailers also display a Click to Pay button that they simply click on and enter their email address.

The bank pointed to complicated checkouts being a common gripe for online shoppers, leaving some to give up and abandon their purchases.

NatWest said it is also working with Mastercard to use AI technology to stop scams before funds leave a victim’s account.

Salim Secretary, head of payment schemes, partnerships and commercial at NatWest, said: “Keeping our customers safe when shopping online is paramount.

“Click to Pay combines advanced security with speed and convenience. With this in mind, we’ve made it as easy as possible for customers to start using Click to Pay – there is no sign-up required and the service can be used on any site with the Click to Pay logo.”

Kelly Devine, president, UK and Ireland at Mastercard, said: “Most people still use guest checkouts when they shop online, so Click to Pay saves hassle and the need to remember lots of different passwords.

“Around one in three consumer debit cards in the UK are now issued on Mastercard’s network, and we’re working with our partners, like NatWest, to make sure their customers have access to the very best payments innovation and technology.”