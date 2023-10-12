King in joyful spirit as he presents engineering prizes at Buckingham Palace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

King in joyful spirit as he presents engineering prizes at Buckingham Palace

By Press Association
The King talks to guests as he presents the 2022 and 2023 Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering during a reception at Buckingham Palace in London (Yui Mok/PA)
The King talks to guests as he presents the 2022 and 2023 Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering during a reception at Buckingham Palace in London (Yui Mok/PA)

The King laughed and joked as he presented the 2022 and 2023 Queen Elizabeth Prizes for Engineering at Buckingham Palace.

The Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering (QE Prize), first presented in 2013 by the then-Queen to the creators of the world wide web, recognises engineers responsible for groundbreaking global innovations.

This is the first time Charles has presented the prize since his coronation. He presented it three times as the prince of Wales.

Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering
Charles presents Dr Aihua Wang, one of a team of four, with the 2023 Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering (Yui Mok/PA)

Wearing a blue striped suit with black shoes, the King on Thursday presented the 2022 QE Prize to Dr Masato Sagawa for the discovery, development and commercialisation of the “world’s most powerful permanent magnet”, NdFeB, which is a crucial component in smartphones, cars and robots.

The 2023 QE Prize laureates are Professor Martin Green, Professor Andrew Blakers, Dr Aihua Wang and Dr Jianhua Zhao for the invention and development of passivated emitter and rear cell (Perc) solar photovoltaic technology, which has lowered the cost of solar panels by 80% over the last decade.

The breakthrough has helped solar power to become a reliable source of electricity around the world.

Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering
The King talks to guests as he presents the 2022 and 2023 Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering (Yui Mok/PA)

Professor Green said the King “genuinely knew” about the technical aspects of solar technology.

He told the PA news agency: “He was interested in the details of technology. He wanted to know what a passivated emitter is. He genuinely knew what he was talking about.

Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering
From left: Professor Andrew Blakers, Dr Aihua Wang, Dr Jianhua Zhao and Professor Martin Green, winners of the 2023 Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering for the invention and development of passivated emitter and rear cell solar photovoltaic technology (Yui Mok/PA)

“This award being associated with the British monarchy, my mum is a big fan of the monarchy, particularly the late Queen Elizabeth, so she would have been delighted to know I’m here at Buckingham Palace.”

Dr Sagawa said he was “more honoured than ever” to receive the prize in the presence of the King.

He said: “Many years ago, experts in my field were convinced that magnets could not have been made with rare earth metals and iron, but I remained curious and today have been recognised for effort and perseverance in this idea.”

Dr Wang, the first female QE Prize laureate, accepted the prize with her husband Dr Zhao. She said: “Achievements in engineering can have a remarkable impact all over the world and we are very grateful that the Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering has selected Perc technology among many global innovations.”

Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering
From left: Dr Aihua Wang and Dr Jianhua Zhao (Yui Mok/PA)

Professor Blakers said: “It is an honour to be presented the 2023 Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering alongside academic colleagues and friends at a venue that is as renowned as Buckingham Palace.”

All winners got unique trophies designed in a competition; the 2023 trophy was designed by 25-year-old Anja Brandl from Switzerland and the 2022 trophy was designed by 19-year-old Anshika Agarwal from India.

Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering
Charles, right, talks to inventor of the world wide web Sir Tim Berners-Lee and his wife Rosemary Blaire Leith, also known as Lady Berners-Lee (Yui Mok/PA)

The inventor of the world wide web, Sir Tim Berners-Lee, attended the ceremony, as did the ambassadors of Japan and Australia, and spoke with the King.