Skeletal remains found in search for missing Tina Satchwell

By Press Association
A vehicle leaves the property in Youghal (Brian Lawless/PA)
A vehicle leaves the property in Youghal (Brian Lawless/PA)

Gardai investigating the disappearance of Co Cork woman Tina Satchwell have found skeletal remains at a property in the county.

A man in his 50s was arrested following the discovery.

Ms Satchwell, originally from Fermoy, was 45 when last seen alive, and has been missing from her home in Youghal since March 2017.

Tina Satchwell
Tina Satchwell was last seen in 2017 (Family handout/PA)

A major search operation began at a house and surrounding grounds in Youghal on Tuesday.

The human remains were found late on Wednesday, gardai said.

They were removed on Thursday and taken to Cork University Hospital where they will be examined further, including for DNA analysis.

A man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday and released on Wednesday without charge.

Gardai said a man in his 50s was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of murder following the discovery of the human remains. He is being held at a Co Cork Garda station.

Missing person Tina Satchwell case
Superintendent Adrian Gamble speaking to the media outside Midleton Garda Station (Brian Lawless/PA).

At Midleton Garda Station, Superintendent Adrian Gamble said: “The family of Tina Satchwell continue to be updated on the progress of this investigation by an appointed family liaison officer and my thoughts and the thoughts of the investigation team continue to be with them at this difficult time.”

As well as the search operation at the property in Youghal, Mr Gamble said a second search had been carried out at a location between Youghal and Killeagh in Co Cork.

He said the operation at the property in Youghal was continuing on Thursday.

Heavy machinery, including a digger, was used at the property.

A large screen has been erected around the building and grounds.