More than 40% of Antarctica’s ice shelves have shrunk since 1997, study finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

More than 40% of Antarctica’s ice shelves have shrunk since 1997, study finds

By Press Association
Scientists believe global warming may be responsible (Alamy/PA)
Scientists believe global warming may be responsible (Alamy/PA)

More than 40% of Antarctica’s ice shelves have shrunk, with almost half showing “no sign of recovery”, scientists have said, who believe climate change is probably responsible.

Warm water on the western side of the continent has been melting ice, whereas in the east, ice shelves have either stayed the same or grown as the water is colder there.

Scientists at the University of Leeds have calculated that 67 trillion tonnes of ice was lost in the west while 59 trillion tonnes was added to the east between 1997 and 2021 – resulting in a net loss of 7.5 trillion tonnes.

These ice shelves sit at the end of glaciers and slow their rate of flow into the sea. When they shrink, glaciers release larger amounts of freshwater into the sea which can disrupt the currents of the Southern Ocean.

Dr Benjamin Davison, an expert in Earth observation and the study’s lead, said: “There is a mixed picture of ice-shelf deterioration, and this is to do with the ocean temperature and ocean currents around Antarctica.

Water temperature around the Antarctic
The water temperature on the western side of Antarctica has been warmer than that on the east (Dr Benjamin Davison/University of Leeds/PA)

“The western half is exposed to warm water, which can rapidly erode the ice shelves from below, whereas much of East Antarctica is currently protected from nearby warm water by a band of cold water at the coast.”

Scientists measured year-by-year changes to the ice using satellites that can see through the thick cloud during long polar nights.

They looked at more than 100,000 images taken from space to analyse the health of the ice shelves, which can have knock-on effects for the rest of the globe, and published their findings in the journal Scientific Advances.

The estimated 67 million tonnes of freshwater released into the ocean over the 25-year period affects the ocean currents that transport heat and nutrients around the world.

Salty water sinks to the ocean floor, which helps drive the currents, but more freshwater disrupts this system as it takes longer to reach the bottom.

Scientists believe the ice loss is a result of climate change because there would be more ice regrowing if it was part of a cycle of natural variation.

Dr Davison said: “We expected most ice shelves to go through cycles of rapid, but short-lived shrinking, then to regrow slowly.

“Instead, we see that almost half of them are shrinking with no sign of recovery.”

The Getz ice shelf was seen to lose the most ice – 1.9 trillion over the study period. Only 5% of that was through calving, where large chunks break off and become icebergs. The rest was due to melting.

A further 1.3 trillion tonnes of ice was lost from the Pine Island ice shelf with around a third from calving and the rest from melting.

On the eastern side of the Antarctica, the Amery ice shelf gained 1.2 trillion tonnes of ice because the waters on that side of the continent are much colder.