Lee Carsley full of praise for ‘cutthroat’ England youngsters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Lee Carsley full of praise for ‘cutthroat’ England youngsters

By Press Association
Lee Carsley hailed his side’s display (Joe Giddens/PA)
Lee Carsley hailed his side’s display (Joe Giddens/PA)

England Under-21 boss Lee Carsley hailed his goal-hungry Young Lions after they crushed Serbia 9-1.

The hosts ran riot at the City Ground to continue a flawless start to their European title defence.

Noni Madueke, Jaden Philogene and Harvey Elliott scored twice as Liam Delap, Jonathan Rowe and Luka Subotic’s own goal completed the Euro 2025 qualifying win.

England v Serbia – UEFA Euro U21 Championship – Qualifying – Group F – City Ground
Rico Lewis (left) and England’s Noni Madueke celebrate the latter’s second goal (Joe Giddens/PA)

A dominant England had to come from behind after Vladimir Lucic’s shock opener but the Young Lions remain top of Group F.

“You can’t afford to waste too many chances and they were cutthroat in the second half. It was good to see because it helps with their confidence,” said Carsley, who takes his team to Slovakia to face Ukraine on Monday.

“Sometimes when you see the scoreline, if you hadn’t been at the game, you’d think it was a walk in the park but it didn’t feel like that, especially going a goal down.

England v Serbia – UEFA Euro U21 Championship – Qualifying – Group F – City Ground
Liam Delap (right) celebrates scoring England’s second goal with Hull team-mate Jaden Philogene (Joe Giddens/PA)

“We spoke about it a few days ago, how will this squad react to a setback? To go a goal down when you are so in control, it’s testament to the players they responded the right way.”

England were dominant from the off and Charlie Cresswell, Elliott and Philogene had already gone close before the visitors struck when Lucic guided the ball into the top corner.

But Hull’s Philogene levelled after 38 minutes, with Delap and Elliott giving England a 3-1 lead at the break.

England v Serbia – UEFA Euro U21 Championship – Qualifying – Group F – City Ground
It was a new-look England Under-21 line-up (Joe Giddens/PA)

Two goals in seven second-half minutes from Madueke put England in complete control and Philogene added a sixth after 63 minutes.

A comical Subotic own goal made it seven before Rowe and Elliott wrapped it up.

Carsley added: “The fundamentals of tonight were based on outworking your opponent. It’s important if you are going to get a long career and play for England you can be technically and physically better than your opponent.

“We did that all over the pitch. When the scoreline started getting away from Serbia we didn’t stop.”