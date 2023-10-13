Israel orders evacuation of 1.1 million people from northern Gaza, UN says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Israel orders evacuation of 1.1 million people from northern Gaza, UN says

By Press Association
Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli airstrike in Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip (Hatem Ali/ AP)
Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli airstrike in Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip (Hatem Ali/ AP)

Israel’s military on Friday directed the evacuation of northern Gaza, a region that is home to 1.1 million people, within 24 hours, a UN spokesman said.

The order, delivered to the UN, comes as Israel presses an offensive against Hamas militants.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric called the order “impossible” without “devastating humanitarian consequences”.

This could signal an impending ground offensive, though the Israeli military has not yet confirmed such an appeal.

Israel’s military also directed the hundreds of thousands of residents in Gaza City to evacuate “for their own safety and protection”.

The directive tells residents to flee deeper south into the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s directive said that Hamas militants were hiding in tunnels under the city.

A UN official says that the United Nations are trying to get clarity from Israeli officials at the senior most political level.

“It’s completely unprecedented,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak publicly.

Panicked rumours of an evacuation had begun to spread in north Gaza, home to almost half the population of the territory early on Friday morning.

A ground offensive in Gaza, which is ruled by Hamas and where the population is densely packed into a sliver of land only 25 miles long, would likely bring even higher casualties on both sides in brutal house-to-house fighting.

Israel Palestinians Gaza Dilemmas
Palestinians look through the rubble of buildings hit by an Israeli airstrike at Al Shati Refugee Camp (Hatem Moussa/ AP)

Hamas’ assault on Saturday and smaller attacks since have killed more than 1,300 people in Israel, including 247 soldiers — a toll unseen in Israel for decades — and the ensuing Israeli bombardment has killed more than 1,530 people in Gaza, according to authorities on both sides.

Israel says roughly 1,500 Hamas militants were killed inside Israel, and that hundreds of the dead in Gaza are Hamas members. Thousands have been wounded on both sides.

As Israel pounds Gaza from the air, Hamas militants have fired thousands of rockets into Israel. Amid concerns that the fighting could spread in the region, Syrian state media reported that Israeli airstrikes on Thursday put two Syrian international airports out of service.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to “crush” Hamas after the militants stormed into the country’s south on Saturday and massacred hundreds of people, including killings of children in their homes and young people at a music festival.

Amid grief and demands for vengeance among the Israeli public, the government is under intense pressure to topple Hamas rather than continuing to try to bottle it up in Gaza.

The number of people forced from their homes by Israel’s airstrikes soared 25% in a day, reaching 423,000 out of a population of 2.3 million, the UN said on Thursday. Most crowded into UN-run schools.

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians US
US secretary of state Antony Blinken, left, and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands after their statements to the media in Tel Aviv (Jacquelyn Martin/ AP)

Earlier, the Israeli military pulverized the Gaza Strip with airstrikes and said on Thursday its complete siege of the territory would remain in place until Hamas militants free some 150 hostages taken during a grisly weekend incursion.

A visit by US secretary of state Antony Blinken, along with shipments of US weapons, offered a powerful green light to Israel to drive ahead with its retaliation in Gaza after Hamas’ deadly attack on civilians and soldiers, even as international aid groups warned of a worsening humanitarian crisis.

Israel has halted deliveries of basic necessities and electricity to Gaza’s 2.3 million people and prevented entry of supplies from Egypt.

Israeli energy minister Israel Katz said on social media: “Not a single electricity switch will be flipped on, not a single tap will be turned on and not a single fuel truck will enter until the Israeli hostages are returned home.”