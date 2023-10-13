What the papers say – October 13

The Friday front pages are led by the UK sending a military package to support Israel in the wake of Hamas’ attack at the weekend.

The Telegraph, Daily Mirror and the i report Britain is sending warships and aircraft to the Eastern Mediterranean next week and will be on standby to deliver practical support, as well as offer deterrence and assurance.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: ‘This is the most difficult image we’ve ever posted’#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/fGT9ebs97u — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 12, 2023

Friday's front page: Sunak sends in the military as UK and US urge Israeli restraint #TomorrowsPapersToday Latest by @janemerrick23: https://t.co/VqdKtkiqQZ pic.twitter.com/VQbLSkrWg4 — i newspaper (@theipaper) October 12, 2023

The Guardian leads with the US promising more weapons for Israel, while the Financial Times says Washington has urged Israel to show restraint amid the rising threat of regional conflict breaking out.

Friday’s GUARDIAN: “US promises arms to Israel as UN sounds Gaza warning” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/8ZJU2EMQvm — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) October 12, 2023

Friday’s FINANCIAL Times: “Washington urges restraint on Israel as threat of regional conflict mounts” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/bG3qQnkNSe — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) October 12, 2023

Israel has released images proving Hamas murdered babies in their attack, according to the Daily Express and The Times.

Front Page – Horrific images of murdered babies show 'depravity in worst way'#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/0Es4ImdBVb pic.twitter.com/JzSvuq1z3K — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) October 12, 2023

The Independent leads with a plea from the families of British hostages captured by Hamas.

The Daily Mail reports the PM has instructed police to “get a grip on anti-Israel hate”.

Friday’s Daily MAIL: “PM Tells Police To Get A Grip On Anti-Israel Hate” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/jCXAesXZ5j — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) October 12, 2023

The Sun asks why the FA is refusing to light up Wembley in honour of the victims of the Hamas attack.

On tomorrow's front page: Emily was one of the innocent children killed by Hamas – why can’t spineless FA light up Wembley in their memory?https://t.co/w9GcpGHCDRhttps://t.co/w9GcpGHCDR pic.twitter.com/quUsWEhnKT — The Sun (@TheSun) October 12, 2023

Elsewhere, Metro reports billionaire ex-Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone has plead guilty to a £400 million fraud.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 F1 BERNIE: I PULLED A FAST ONE 🔴 Ecclestone, 92, admits £400m fraud… but judge spares him jail over frail health#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Sxd9fLeoTz — Metro (@MetroUK) October 12, 2023

And bedbugs feature on the front of the Daily Star.