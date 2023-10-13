What the papers say – October 13

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – October 13

By Press Association
What the papers say (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Friday front pages are led by the UK sending a military package to support Israel in the wake of Hamas’ attack at the weekend.

The Telegraph, Daily Mirror and the i report Britain is sending warships and aircraft to the Eastern Mediterranean next week and will be on standby to deliver practical support, as well as offer deterrence and assurance.

The Guardian leads with the US promising more weapons for Israel, while the Financial Times says Washington has urged Israel to show restraint amid the rising threat of regional conflict breaking out.

Israel has released images proving Hamas murdered babies in their attack, according to the Daily Express and The Times.

The Independent leads with a plea from the families of British hostages captured by Hamas.

The Daily Mail reports the PM has instructed police to “get a grip on anti-Israel hate”.

The Sun asks why the FA is refusing to light up Wembley in honour of the victims of the Hamas attack.

Elsewhere, Metro reports billionaire ex-Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone has plead guilty to a £400 million fraud.

And bedbugs feature on the front of the Daily Star.