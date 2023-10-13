Historic Brighton hotel fire caused by discarded cigarette, fire service says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Historic Brighton hotel fire caused by discarded cigarette, fire service says

By Press Association
The scene in Brighton after a fire at the Royal Albion Hotel. Picture date: Sunday July 16, 2023.
The scene in Brighton after a fire at the Royal Albion Hotel. Picture date: Sunday July 16, 2023.

A fire that “ruined” a historic Brighton hotel was likely started by a discarded cigarette, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service have said.

Fire crews were called to the Royal Albion Hotel on the East Sussex city’s seafront at about 5.30pm on Saturday July 15, battling the blaze which was brought under control by July 17.

Approximately 100 people were evacuated from the surrounding area.

A spokesperson from the fire service said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service can confirm the fire at the Albion Hotel in Brighton on 15 July 2023 was accidental.

“A fire investigation has concluded that it was likely started by a discarded cigarette which had not been completely put out.”

Brighton hotel fire
Police and firefighters at the scene in Brighton after a fire at the Royal Albion Hotel (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Work to demolish the “dangerously unstable” part of the building has been ongoing since the July incident.

On September 29, Brighton and Hove council leader Bella Sankey said: “The building is extremely fragile following the fire, so the work has to be slow and painstaking.

“We have agreed a way forward with Historic England to make sure we are not removing any more heritage features than absolutely necessary.”

The 219-bedroom regency-style hotel, which overlooks Brighton Pier, was built in 1826. It is run by Britannia Hotels.

It is expected Britannia Hotels to cover the cost of the demolition, Ms Sankey added.

Part of the building was Grade II-listed by English Heritage and suffered a previous fire in November 1998.