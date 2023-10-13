Equifax fined £11 million by financial watchdog over 2017 cyber attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Equifax fined £11 million by financial watchdog over 2017 cyber attack

By Press Association
The UK’s financial watchdog has fined Equifax £11 million for its role in one of the largest cyberattacks (Mike Stewart/AP)
The UK’s financial watchdog has fined Equifax £11 million for its role in one of the largest cyberattacks (Mike Stewart/AP)

The UK’s financial watchdog has fined Equifax £11 million for its role in one of the largest cyber attacks, which affected more than 13 million British consumers in 2017.

The credit rating giant failed to keep its customers safe during an “entirely preventable” cybersecurity breach, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said.

The hack happened after Equifax’s UK arm outsourced customer data to its owner based in the US, Equifax Inc.

The company collects information on customers and produces credit reports, which can be used by lenders to assess whether to approve financing for things like mortgages, cars and credit cards.

Hackers were able to access information, from people’s names, dates of birth and phone numbers to partially exposed credit card details and home addresses.

The attack exposed millions of UK consumers to the risk of financial crime, the FCA said.

The regulator said Equifax failed to manage and monitor the data in the hands of its US owner, which it said had known weaknesses in its data security systems.

It said the firm only found out about the hack about five minutes before it was announced by the American owner, meaning it was unable to cope with an influx of customer concerns and complaints.

FCA sign
The FCA  said regulated firms are ‘on the hook’ over customer security (Alamy/PA)

Therese Chambers, the FCA’s joint executive director of enforcement and market oversight, said: “Financial firms hold data on customers that is highly attractive to criminals. They have a duty to keep it safe and Equifax failed to do so.

“They compounded this failure by the ways they mishandled their response to the data breach.

“Regulated firms are on the hook, regardless of whether they outsource or not.”

Equifax said it has invested heavily in its cybersecurity systems since the hack.

Patricio Remon, Equifax’s president for Europe, said: “Equifax has co-operated with the FCA fully throughout this long-running investigation and has been recognised by the FCA for that co-operation, our transformation programme and the voluntary consumer redress exercise we implemented after the incident.

“Since the cyber attack against our company six years ago, we have invested over 1.5 billion US dollars (£1.2 billion) in a security and technology transformation.

“Few companies have invested more time and resources than Equifax to ensure that consumers’ information is protected.”