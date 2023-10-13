Alleged network of spies for Russia appear at the Old Bailey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alleged network of spies for Russia appear at the Old Bailey

By Press Association
The five defendants appeared at the Old Bailey (PA)
A group of alleged Russian spies have appeared at the Old Bailey accused of an offence under the Official Secrets Act.

The five Bulgarian nationals were all living at addresses in England when they allegedly carried out surveillance to help the Russian state.

The three men and two women were arrested in February for offences contrary to the Official Secrets Act.

They are charged with plotting to gather information that would be useful to an enemy “for a purpose prejudicial to the safety and interest of the state” between August 30 2020 and February 8 2023.

Bulgarian nationals (left to right) Katrin Ivanova, Vanya Gaberova, Orlin Roussev, Ivan Stoyanov and Bizer Dzhambazov (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

The defendants are: Orlin Roussev, 45, of Princes Road, Great Yarmouth, Norfolk; Bizer Dzhambazov, 42, and Katrin Ivanova, 31, both of High Road, Harrow, north-west London; Ivan Stoyanov, 31, from Bannister Close, Greenford, west London; and Vanya Gaberova, 29, from Churchfield Road, Acton, north-west London.

It is alleged they were part of a “network” conducting surveillance on behalf of the Russian state.

A large part of their activities happened abroad but co-ordination took place in the UK, it is claimed.

The defendants are accused of conspiring to collect information with “another person known as Jan Marsalek and others unknown”.

Mr Marsalek was the Austrian former chief operating officer of the company Wirecard and is said to be wanted in Germany.

On Friday the five defendants, who all have EU settled status, appeared at the Old Bailey before Mr Justice Jeremy Baker for a preliminary hearing.

The women were at Bronzefield jail and the male defendants appeared by videolink from Belmarsh, Frankland and Manchester prisons.

They spoke only to confirm their names and dates of birth during the short hearing, at which they were all represented by barristers.

Prosecutor Alison Morgan KC estimated that any trial in 2024 would take about six weeks, although barristers for the defence suggested it could take longer.

Mr Justice Baker set a further hearing at the Old Bailey on November 10 and remanded the defendants into custody.