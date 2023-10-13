O’Neill leads tributes to Olympic boxer and ‘absolute gentleman’ Hugh Russell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
O’Neill leads tributes to Olympic boxer and ‘absolute gentleman’ Hugh Russell

By Press Association
Hugh Russell won bronze medals at the 1978 Commonwealth Games in Edmonton and the 1980 Olympics in Moscow (PA)
Hugh Russell won bronze medals at the 1978 Commonwealth Games in Edmonton and the 1980 Olympics in Moscow (PA)

Michelle O’Neill has led tributes to Belfast-born Olympic medallist boxer Hugh Russell.

The 63-year-old died in the early hours of Friday following an illness.

Russell made his name in the boxing ring as a young man, winning bronze medals at the 1978 Commonwealth Games in Edmonton and the 1980 Olympics in Moscow, both in the flyweight division.

As a professional he claimed British and Irish bantamweight and flyweight titles.

Affectionately known as “Little Red”, Russell went on to forge an award-winning career as a press photographer at the Irish News.

Among his best-known photographs was one of Gerry Conlon of the Guildford Four celebrating with supporters after walking free from prison in 1989 following the quashing of his wrongful conviction as an IRA bomber.

Russell was at the forefront of news reporting, capturing images across decades of the Troubles, peace process and politics in Northern Ireland.

Boxing promoter Frank Warren said Russell was a “great ambassador” for the sport in Northern Ireland.

“My thoughts and everyone at Queensberry are with the family and friends of Hugh Russell,” he posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“A former Olympic medallist and British champion Hugh will be a greatly missed figure in our sport, and above all else was a thoroughly nice man and a great ambassador for boxing in Northern Ireland.”

Sinn Fein vice president Ms O’Neill said she was “deeply saddened” to learn of Russell’s death.

“My immediate thoughts are with his wife Kathy, daughter Hayley and sons Hugh Jnr, James and Calum and wider circle of family and friends at this very sad and difficult time,” she said.

“I want to also extend my condolences to all of Hugh’s colleagues in the Irish News, to the many press photographers and journalists who worked with him over many decades and the boxing and sporting communities.

“Hugh grew up in North Belfast’s New Lodge area and developed a love of the sport of boxing. He went on to win many major titles, including bronze medals in the 1980 Olympic Games and the 1978 Commonwealth Games. Hugh went on to win Irish and British titles when he turned professional in 1981 and retained an active interest in the sport for the rest of his life.”

Ms O’Neill continued: “He had a deep passion for photography and for many years worked as a press photographer for the Irish News, capturing some of the most iconic imagery of our history here.

“Over the years, I have had the pleasure of meeting Hugh at many events and press conferences and he always carried out his work with good wit, humour and a smile.

“He was an absolute gentleman and a pleasure to get to know.

“Hugh will be deeply missed by all.”

In a statement the Irish News described Russell as a “much-loved colleague”, and extended their deepest condolences to his family.

Editor Noel Doran said he was loved by everyone he worked with.

“Hugh Russell was an outstanding photographer and a magnificent boxer but for his Irish News colleagues he was most of all a great friend and a wonderful colleague,” he said.

“It’s fair to say that Hugh was loved by everyone he worked with during his 40-year career at the paper, and he was equally revered by our readers and all those who had the privilege of dealing with him professionally and personally.

“I’m devastated by his loss and the thoughts and prayers of everyone at the Irish News are with his wife Kathy and his family. Our champion has fought his final round.”

The County Antrim Boxing Board described Russell as a “legend of the sport”.

They recalled the start of his career at Holy Family Golden Gloves in Belfast, and claiming “innumerable Antrim, Ulster and Irish titles as he rose to Senior Elite”.

“He boxed for Northern Ireland at the 1978 Commonwealth Games in Canada, and came home with bronze. It was in the 1980 Olympics that be became, at that time, Ireland’s 6th Olympic boxing medallist,” they said.

“Hugh moved on to work as a multi-award winning press photographer, latterly with the Irish News.

“He was also a chief official in the British Boxing Board of Control, overseeing many big fight nights in Belfast. In 2019 he was inducted into the Belfast City Council sporting hall of fame.

“Following Hugh’s sad passing overnight, tributes are being paid across the world of Irish boxing.

“Hugh will be fondly remembered by all in the sport in Ireland and will be sadly missed.”

Niall O’Carroll, chair of the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) board of directors, said: “My first two memories of boxing as a kid were Ali fighting Larry Holmes and Hugh winning his bronze medal. Especially the Russian announcer pronouncing his name.

“Hugh was the man who started the modern success of Irish Olympic boxing. His passing is very sad news – IABA extends its deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

The Northern Ireland Press Photographers Association (NIPPA) said: “Members of NIPPA and the committee wish to express our sincere condolences to Kathy Russell and family after the death of her loving husband Hugh.

“Our colleague and friend Hugh was a great photographer and stalwart for the association.”