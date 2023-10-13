Gunman plotted mass shootings from ‘house of horrors’, police say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gunman plotted mass shootings from ‘house of horrors’, police say

By Press Association
A homemade sub-machine gun found in Reed Wischhusen’s house (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)
A homemade sub-machine gun found in Reed Wischhusen’s house (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

A gunman fixated on the Dunblane attacker plotted mass shootings and built an armoury of weapons and explosives from his “house of horrors”, police have said.

Reed Wischhusen, 32, was seen by those who knew him as a reliable and polite Lidl warehouse worker, who lived with his father in a property in the quiet Somerset village of Wick St Lawrence.

But when police received intelligence that he had been buying blank-firing weapons, they arrived at the property and began to uncover what they would later describe as its “dark secret”.

There were homemade weapons including hand guns, a sub-machine gun, modified air rifle, ammunition, bombs, grenades and poison.

Reed Wischhusen court case
A small black handgun found in Reed Wischhusen’s house (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

Wischhusen had a genuine police uniform for Avon and Somerset Police, his local force, and body armour, handcuffs, a baton, police badges, gloves, a gas mask and a wig.

He had written a document, totalling 1,700 words, entitled Revenge, which detailed how he would carry out three phases.

The first of these was a hitman-style attack on 10 people, disguising himself with an outfit and wig. Then he would go to his former school, shoot teachers and throw pipe bombs.

Wischhusen’s final phase contained two options, both involving detonating bombs and shooting police at Avon and Somerset Police’s headquarters in Portishead, before taking his own life.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Dewfall, who led the investigation, said: “Reed Wischhusen’s plans are terrifying. Had he not been caught when he was, the consequences simply do not bear thinking about.

“He claimed his plans were merely fantasy but it’s clear he was actively working towards acting on them, with many of the items he identified as needing for his attacks recovered from his address.

“He had explosive substances and firearms capable of causing lethal harm while, chillingly, he also had Avon and Somerset Police uniform.

“While the weapons he built were crudely constructed, they were extremely dangerous.

“Among those he admitted handing in during a firearms amnesty was a fully operational sub-machine gun, which was loaded with ammunition.

“Incidents of this nature are thankfully few and far between, but when they do happen our officers are ready to respond to them.

“They are also a stark reminder of the dangers officers face every day. They put themselves on the line to keep the public and their colleagues safe.

“This was a challenging incident and has been a complex investigation and I’d like to thank all of my colleagues for the commitment they have demonstrated.

“It is because of their courage and dedication that a dangerous man has been brought to justice.”