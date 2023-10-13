Jail term for speeding driver who caused death of pregnant mother increased

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jail term for speeding driver who caused death of pregnant mother increased

By Press Association
Frankie Jules-Hough, 38, was killed in the crash (Family Handout/GoFundMe/PA)
Frankie Jules-Hough, 38, was killed in the crash (Family Handout/GoFundMe/PA)

Appeal judges have added three years to a 12-year jail term handed to a boxing coach who admitted causing the death of a pregnant mother-of-two in a motorway crash.

Three appeal judges on Friday increased Adil Iqbal’s term to 15 years after concluding that the original sentence was unduly lenient.

They heard that Iqbal filmed himself driving a BMW at speeds of up to 123mph as he weaved between traffic on the M66 in Bury, Greater Manchester, in May, before losing control and ploughing into Frankie Jules-Hough’s Skoda Fabia

Lord Justice Bean, Mr Justice Murray and His Honour Judge Anthony Leonard oversaw a Court of Appeal hearing in London.

Solicitor General Michael Tomlinson had argued that the sentence was unduly lenient and asked for a review.

Appeal judges ruled in Mr Tomlinson’s favour.

“This is the worst case of bad driving any of us can recall,” Lord Justice Bean told the court.

“We find it hard to imagine a worst case of bad driving than this one.”

He said the case was exceptional.

Ms Jules-Hough, 38, who had pulled on to the hard shoulder of the motorway with a puncture, had her two sons and a nephew in her car, judges heard.

She was making a call to say she would be late when she let out a “blood-curdling scream”, they were told.

Adil Iqbal court case
Adil Iqbal has now been jailed for 15 years (Greater Manchester Police/PA)

Ms Jules-Hough, who was 17 weeks pregnant, suffered unsurvivable brain injuries, the court heard.

She died two days later without regaining consciousness and her unborn daughter could not survive.

Her son, Thomas Spencer, nine, and nephew Tobias Welby suffered serious brain injuries and their long-term outcomes remain uncertain, judges heard.

Both youngsters spent weeks in intensive care.

Her other son was not badly hurt.

Iqbal, from Accrington, Lancashire, who worked in a gym and coached boxing to “disadvantaged” children, had admitted causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He had been sentenced at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester in July where Judge Maurice Greene jailed him for 12 years and described the “most indescribable reckless driving”.

The judge had banned Iqbal from driving for 13 years and the appeal judges increased this to 15 years at Friday’s hearing.

Ms Jules-Hough’s former partner Calvin Buckley said after the appeal hearing that October 13 had been the due date of their unborn baby daughter, Neeve.

“The judgment today is not we was hoping for and is a bitter pill to swallow,” he said.

“I ask the question, what more does somebody have to do to get a life sentence for causing death by dangerous driving?

“I am disappointed that another opportunity has been missed to try and clamp down on the growing issues of dangerous drivers and lawlessness on Britain’s roads.

“No number of years can compensate for our loss – we were all given a life sentence that day.”