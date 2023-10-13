Gunman deposited £1,000 into bank account two days after shooting, court hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Gunman deposited £1,000 into bank account two days after shooting, court hears

By Press Association
Ashley Dale was an environmental health worker (Merseyside Police/PA)
Ashley Dale was an environmental health worker (Merseyside Police/PA)

The gunman who killed a council worker in her home deposited £1,000 cash into his bank account two days after the shooting, a court has heard.

Environmental health worker Ashley Dale, 28, was shot with a Skorpion machine pistol at home in Old Swan, Liverpool, in the early hours of August 21 last year by gunman James Witham, who admits manslaughter.

Witham, 41, and four other defendants – Niall Barry, 26, Sean Zeisz, 28, Ian Fitzgibbon, 28, and Joseph Peers, 29 – deny her murder, which is alleged to have happened following a feud with her partner Lee Harrison.

On Friday, their trial at Liverpool Crown Court heard just after 7pm on August 21, Peers booked a two-night stay in a twin room at the Mercure Hotel in St Helens, Merseyside.

He and Witham were seen on CCTV checking into the hotel at about 8.30pm and paying for the room with cash.

Ashley Dale
Ashley Dale (Family Handout/PA)

The pair checked out at about 11am on August 23, the court heard.

CCTV from the Liverpool One shopping centre showed Witham there later that day.

The court heard he spent £245 in cash at the Footasylum store, buying new trainers and socks, and spent £129 in the Everton store on his card.

At 2.55pm he deposited £1,000 into his bank account, the jury was told.

Detective Sergeant Graeme Sutton said phone evidence showed Witham and Peers travelled to Scotland later that day.

At 10.22am on August 23 Fitzgibbon flew from Birmingham Airport to Dubai with his sister Claudia, the court was told.

CCTV showed Barry and his girlfriend Lucy Worley arriving at the Formby Hall Golf Resort and Spa on August 24.

A later clip showed eight armed officers from Merseyside Police entering the hotel, where they located Barry.

The court heard Barry had been messaging a man called Gus who the prosecution describe as “a fixer” who enabled people to flee the country.

Witham, of Huyton; Fitzgibbon, of St Helens; Zeisz of Huyton; Barry, of Tuebrook; and Peers, of Roby – all Merseyside – deny conspiracy to murder Mr Harrison and conspiracy to possess a prohibited weapon, a Skorpion sub-machine gun, and ammunition, as well as the murder of Miss Dale.

Kallum Radford, 26, of no fixed address, denies assisting an offender.