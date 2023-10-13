Marble chunk fall at US supreme court ‘could have caused catastrophic accident’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Marble chunk fall at US supreme court ‘could have caused catastrophic accident’

By Press Association
The court avoided a catastrophic accident in 2022, staff said (AP)
The US supreme court avoided a catastrophic accident last year when a piece of marble at least two feet long crashed to the ground in an interior courtyard used by the justices and their aides, according to several court employees.

The incident, which the court still fails to acknowledge publicly, took place in the tense spring of 2022, as the court already was dealing with death threats and other security concerns and the justices were putting the final touches on their stunning decision to overturn the Roe v Wade abortion ruling.

Justice Elena Kagan and her law clerks had been in the courtyard earlier in the day, the employees said.

No-one was injured when the marble fell, they added.

The fallen piece was easily big enough to have seriously injured someone, they said. It was much larger than the basketball-sized chunk that fell near the court’s front entrance in 2005.

The weight of the marble that fell is unknown, but the Georgia marble used in the court’s four interior courtyards weighs about 170lbs per cubic foot, according to Polycor, which owns the quarry that provided the marble.

US supreme court frieze
The piece of marble was said to be at least two feet long (Alamy/PA)

Supreme court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe would not provide any details about the incident or even confirm that it had taken place. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the building was closed at the time to the public and members of the news media who regularly cover the court.

Each of the four courtyards has fountains and columns that resemble those on the outside of the building. There are tables and chairs where employees can have lunch or work on nice days.

The courtyards are closed for restoration work that could cost nearly 35 million dollars (£38.5 million), budget requests to US congress show.

The court had planned to redo the courtyards well before the marble fell. The work has been ongoing, mostly in the evening after court workers have left for the day.

In addition to restoring the marble, workers also are updating fountains, plumbing and electrical systems that date to the building’s opening in 1935.

In November 2005, marble moulding fell from the facade over the entrance to the court, landing on the steps near visitors waiting to enter the building on a Monday morning. No-one was hurt then, either.

Chief justice John Roberts made a joking reference to the 2005 incident when he spoke at Drake University’s law school three years later.

The building was then undergoing a thorough renovation that would cost roughly 120 million dollars (£98 million) and last until 2011.

“Now, there were a lot of reasons that we had to renovate the building, including the fact that we were literally losing our marbles,” Mr Roberts said, as quoted in a university news release.

“The occasional chunk of marble would dislodge and fall from above, threatening to shorten life tenure.”