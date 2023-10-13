Duke of Gloucester views 1219 papal bull on 100th anniversary of NI archive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duke of Gloucester views 1219 papal bull on 100th anniversary of NI archive

By Press Association
The Duke of Gloucester unveiled a commemorative plaque at the Public Records Office (Proni/PA)
The Duke of Gloucester learned about the history of Belfast during a visit to mark the 100th anniversary of Northern Ireland’s public records office.

The duke enjoyed a tour of the Public Records Office of Northern Ireland (Proni) in the capital’s developing Titanic Quarter on Friday.

He was shown some of its oldest documents, including a papal bull dated 1219.

The duke was also shown files relating to a visit by his parents, Prince Henry and Princess Alice, to Belfast in 1941 in the aftermath of a devastating Luftwaffe bombing raid on the city.

The city was hit by a blitz in April and May of that year, during which 900 died and 1,500 were injured.

The duke also met staff and the public during his visit, and was shown Proni’s stores and conservation laboratory.

He concluded his visit by unveiling a commemorative plaque.

Acting director of Proni David Huddleston said they were delighted to host the special visit.

“It was a great opportunity for colleagues to showcase the work of the Public Records Office and the duke showed a keen interest in the archives and the important role they play in our community,” he said.