Israeli military says it has carried out small raids into Gaza Strip

The Israeli military has said for the first time that ground troops have been operating inside the Gaza Strip.

In a statement on Friday, the army said troops had entered Gaza to battle militants, destroy weapons and search for evidence about the missing hostages held by Hamas.

The announcement did not appear to be the beginning of an expected ground invasion of Gaza. Israel has been massing troops along the Gaza border since last Saturday’s deadly incursion by Hamas militants.

A Palestinian wounded in Israeli strikes is brought to Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on Friday (Ali Mahmoud/AP/PA)

It came as Palestinians began a mass exodus from northern Gaza on Friday after Israel’s military told some one million people to evacuate towards the southern part of the besieged territory, an unprecedented order ahead of an expected ground invasion against the ruling Hamas militant group.

The UN warned that so many people fleeing en masse — almost half the Gaza population — would be calamitous, and it urged Israel to reverse the order.

Families in cars, trucks and donkey carts packed with blankets and possessions streamed down a main road out of Gaza City, the biggest city, even as Israeli strikes hammered neighbourhoods in southern Gaza.

Hamas, which staged a shocking and brutal attack on Israel nearly a week ago and has fired thousands of rockets since, called on people to stay in their homes, saying the order was “psychological warfare” to break their solidarity.

The Palestinian envoy to the United Nations says his people’s mass exit from northern Gaza under Israeli military orders may compare to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians amid the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation — an event that Palestinians call the “nakba,” or catastrophe.

(PA Graphics)

Ambassador Riyad Mansour called the current flight “potentially a second nakba” as he spoke to reporters at UN headquarters on Friday before a meeting of Arab countries’ ambassadors.

While the evacuation order involves the northern part of the territory, Mr Mansour said “there is no place in Gaza that is safe”.

He called for a ceasefire to allow food, medicine and water into the territory.

And in a statement on Friday, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry condemned the Israeli army’s decision to tell people in Gaza to evacuate.

It said the move “constitutes a grave violation of the rules of international humanitarian law, and will expose the lives of more than a million Palestinian citizens and their families to the dangers of remaining in the open without shelter”.

In the statement, Egypt called on the United Nations Security Council, which was scheduled to meet on Friday, to stop the evacuation.