US: North Korea delivered 1,000 containers of military equipment to Russia

By Press Association
The White House said North Korea has delivered more than 1,000 containers of military equipment to Russia for its war in Ukraine (Jon Chol Jin/AP/PA)
The White House said on Friday that North Korea has delivered more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia for its ongoing war in Ukraine.

Speculation about a possible North Korean plan to refill Russia’s munition stores drained in its protracted war with Ukraine flared last month, when North Korean leader Kim Jong Un travelled to Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin and visit key military sites.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that the US believes Kim is seeking sophisticated Russian weapons technologies in return for the munitions to boost North Korea’s nuclear programme.

The White House released images that it said show the containers were loaded onto a Russian-flagged ship before being moved by train to southwestern Russia.

The containers were shipped between September 7 and October 1 between Najin, North Korea, and Dunay, Russia, according to the White House.

Koreas Tensions
Russian President Vladimir Putinand North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during their meeting at the Vostochny cosmodrome in September (Vladimir Smirnov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP/AP)

The US has accused North Korea of previously providing ammunition, artillery shells and rockets to Russia.

Mr Kim last month, after he had met Mr Putin, called for an exponential increase in production of nuclear weapons and for his country to play a larger role in a coalition of nations confronting the US in a “new Cold War”, North Korean state media said.

The Korean Central News Agency said Mr Kim made the comments during a two-day session of the country’s rubber-stamp parliament, which amended the constitution to include his policy of expanding the country’s nuclear weapons programme.

In Russia, Mr Kim deepened “comradely fellowship and friendly ties” with Mr Putin, North Korean state media reported.

During Mr Kim’s six-day trip to Russia, his longest foreign travel as leader, the two countries said they discussed boosting their defence ties but did not disclose any specific steps.

Foreign experts speculate the two countries, both locked in confrontations with the West, were pushing to reach arms transfer deals in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.