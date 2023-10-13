Putin calls for ex-Soviet states to expand their influence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Putin calls for ex-Soviet states to expand their influence

By Press Association
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) meeting in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan (Pavel Bednyakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP/PA)
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) meeting in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan (Pavel Bednyakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP/PA)

Russian President Vladimir Putin attended a summit on Friday of a Moscow-dominated alliance of several ex-Soviet nations and commended the growing co-operation between them despite Western sanctions against Russia.

Mr Putin met in Kyrgyzstan’s capital, Bishkek, with the leaders of most fellow members of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

He told reporters that economic exchanges between Russia and the alliance’s other nations have increased despite Western threats to punish them for maintaining ties with Moscow.

He specifically hailed a new deal on joint air defences with Kyrgyzstan, saying it would help further bolster military ties. Kyrgyzstan, a member of a Moscow-led security pact, already hosts a Russian air base.

Kyrgyzstan Summit CIS
Leaders pose for a family photo during a welcome ceremony of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) meeting in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Friday (Pavel Bednyakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP/PA)

At the same time, Mr Putin sought to downplay Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s failure to attend the summit in Bishkek. He noted that Mr Pashinyan has a lot on his plate after Azerbaijan reclaimed control last month of Nagorno-Karabakh, sparking a mass exodus of the breakaway region’s ethnic Armenian population.

Mr Pashinyan has accused Russian peacekeepers in the region of failing to prevent the hostilities, criticism that added to widening tensions with Moscow.

Russia has also been irked by Armenia’s move to recognise the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court after it indicted Mr Putin in March for war crimes connected to the deportation of children from Ukraine.

While the indictment would oblige any country that is party to the court to arrest him on their soil, Armenian officials have argued that the move was not aimed against Russia and offered to sign a bilateral agreement that would assuage Moscow’s concern.

In a statement that appeared to indicate a desire to mend fences, Mr Putin said he has Mr Pashinyan’s invitation to visit Armenia and might do so later.

Kyrgyzstan Summit CIS
From left, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, Belarus’ President Alexander Lukashenko, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon walk to attend the session of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) meeting in Kyrgyzstan (Vladimir Voronin/AP/PA)

Addressing the participants of the summit in Bishkek, Mr Putin emphasised that “it is important to work together, together with like-minded people from other regions of the world — with the countries of the so-called world majority, the Global South, whose views are very close to us”.

The Russian leader also commented on the Israel-Hamas war. Mr Putin argued that Israel has the right to defend itself after an attack by Hamas that was “unprecedented not only in its scale, but also its cruelty”.

“Israel certainly has the right to ensure its security,” he said.

At the same time, Mr Putin said it was unacceptable for the Israeli military onslaught on Gaza to “make all of its residents suffer, including women and children”.

He stressed that Russia has longtime ties with both Israel and the Palestinians and could help negotiate a settlement.

Asked about unconfirmed allegations that some Western weapons supplied to Ukraine ended up in the hands of Hamas militants, Mr Putin said he would not be surprised if some weapons from Ukraine were sold on the black market but that he did not think it would happen with the knowledge of Ukrainian officials.

“I don’t have any doubt that there have been arms leaks from Ukraine,” Mr Putin said, without providing details. “I certainly have no sympathy for the current leadership of Ukraine, but I doubt that it’s being done on the level of Ukrainian leadership.”