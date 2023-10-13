Stabbing suspect questioned night before teacher’s death, French minister says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stabbing suspect questioned night before teacher’s death, French minister says

By Press Association
Police forces cordon off the area near the Gambetta high school, seen in background, after a man armed with a knife killed a teacher and wounded three others in Arras, northern France (Michel Euler/AP/PA)
Police forces cordon off the area near the Gambetta high school, seen in background, after a man armed with a knife killed a teacher and wounded three others in Arras, northern France (Michel Euler/AP/PA)

France’s interior minister has said the suspect in a deadly school stabbing had been detained for questioning the day before on suspicion of radicalism, but investigators found no weapon or threat or indication that he was preparing an attack.

Interior minister Gerald Darmanin said on TF1 television that intelligence services had been monitoring the man’s phone calls for several days and so sought to question him.

“There was a race against the clock. But there was no threat, no weapon, no indication. We did our our job seriously,″ he said.

A man of Chechen origin who was born in 2003 was arrested on Friday after a teacher was stabbed to death at the combined middle and high school in the city of Arras. Three other people were wounded.

French security services had been monitoring him since the summer over suspected Islamic radicalisation.

Earlier, France’s national counterterrorism prosecutor has said that several people have now been detained in an investigation into a school stabbing that left one teacher dead and three people wounded.

France School Attack
French police officers from the forensic service stand in front of the Gambetta high school in Arras, northeastern France (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP/PA)

Prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said the wounded include a teacher, a security agent and a cleaning worker.

He said “several people are in custody” along with the main suspect but did not give details.

He identified the attacker as Mohammed M.

A colleague and a fellow teacher identified the dead teacher as Dominique Bernard, a French language teacher at the Gambetta-Carnot high school.

The attack happened almost three years after another teacher, Samuel Paty, was beheaded by a radicalised Chechen near a Paris area school.