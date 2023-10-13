Stabbing suspect questioned night before teacher’s death, French minister says

France’s interior minister has said the suspect in a deadly school stabbing had been detained for questioning the day before on suspicion of radicalism, but investigators found no weapon or threat or indication that he was preparing an attack.

Interior minister Gerald Darmanin said on TF1 television that intelligence services had been monitoring the man’s phone calls for several days and so sought to question him.

“There was a race against the clock. But there was no threat, no weapon, no indication. We did our our job seriously,″ he said.

A man of Chechen origin who was born in 2003 was arrested on Friday after a teacher was stabbed to death at the combined middle and high school in the city of Arras. Three other people were wounded.

French security services had been monitoring him since the summer over suspected Islamic radicalisation.

Earlier, France’s national counterterrorism prosecutor has said that several people have now been detained in an investigation into a school stabbing that left one teacher dead and three people wounded.

French police officers from the forensic service stand in front of the Gambetta high school in Arras, northeastern France (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP/PA)

Prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said the wounded include a teacher, a security agent and a cleaning worker.

He said “several people are in custody” along with the main suspect but did not give details.

He identified the attacker as Mohammed M.

A colleague and a fellow teacher identified the dead teacher as Dominique Bernard, a French language teacher at the Gambetta-Carnot high school.

The attack happened almost three years after another teacher, Samuel Paty, was beheaded by a radicalised Chechen near a Paris area school.