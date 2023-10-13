Man to face court in connection with murder of missing woman Tina Satchwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man to face court in connection with murder of missing woman Tina Satchwell

By Press Association
Tina Satchwell (Family handout)
Tina Satchwell (Family handout)

A man aged in his 50s is to appear in court after being charged by police investigating the murder of missing woman Tina Satchwell.

It comes after Irish police discovered skeletal remains buried beneath a home in Youghal, Co Cork, earlier this week.

It is understood gardai are now satisfied the remains are those of Ms Satchwell.

Missing person Tina Satchwell case
Members of the Garda forensics at the scene in Youghal, Co Cork (Brian Lawless/PA)

A man in his 50s was arrested following the discovery.

Ms Satchwell, originally from Fermoy, was 45 when last seen alive – and has been missing from her home in Youghal since March 2017.

A major search operation began at a house and surrounding grounds in Youghal on Tuesday.

The human remains were found late on Wednesday, according to the Irish police service An Garda Siochana.

They were removed on Thursday and taken to Cork University Hospital where they were examined further, including for DNA analysis.

Heavy machinery, including a digger, was used in the search of the Youghal home.

A large screen has been erected around the building and grounds and people have laid flowers in memory of Ms Satchwell.

As well as the search at the property in Youghal, gardai said a second search had been carried out at a location between Youghal and Killeagh in Co Cork.

The man will appear before a special sitting of Cashel District Court at 10.30am on Saturday.