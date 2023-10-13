Trump executive says ‘presidential premium’ was floated to boost net worth

Donald Trump’s top corporate deputies considered adding a “presidential premium” to his properties during his White House years, which would have padded his net worth by nearly 145 million dollars (£120 million), an executive at the former president’s company has told a court.

Trump Organisation assistant vice president Patrick Birney told Mr Trump’s New York civil fraud trial that they ended up scrapping the idea, but state lawyers contend that merely going through the exercise underscores how Mr Trump and his underlings were intent on finding ways to improve his bottom line.

Former US president Mr Trump is expected to return to court for the trial next week when fixer-turned-foe Michael Cohen is scheduled to take the witness stand.

Mr Birney said Trump executives considered tacking 25% on to Mr Trump’s Trump Tower apartment’s value as a “premium for presidential personal residence” in 2017, his first year in office.

They considered doing the same for Mr Trump’s winter and summer homes at Mar-a-Lago and his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club, Mr Birney said.

Trump Tower in New York (Alamy/PA)

A “presidential summer residence” premium at the same rate would have added 18.9 million dollars (£15.6 million) to the Bedminster golf club’s price tag on Mr Trump’s annual financial statements, Mr Birney said, increasing its listed value to about 145 million dollars.

At one point Trump executives considered adding a 35% “ex-president” premium to certain assets.

Mr Birney was testifying at the end of the second week of a non-jury trial in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ fraud lawsuit and will return on Monday.

He is the third Trump Organisation executive to give evidence, following longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg and senior vice president and controller Jeffrey McConney. Both of them are defendants in the case and have since retired.

In a pretrial decision last month, a judge ruled that Mr Trump and his company committed years of fraud by exaggerating the value of Mr Trump’s assets and net worth on his financial statements. Those documents were given to banks, insurers and others to make deals and secure financing.

As punishment, Judge Arthur Engoron ordered that a court-appointed receiver take control of some Trump companies, putting the future of Trump Tower and other properties in doubt, but an appeals court paused that from taking effect.

The trial concerns related allegations of conspiracy, insurance fraud and falsifying business records. Ms James, a Democrat, is seeking 250 million dollars (£206 million) in penalties and wants Mr Trump and other defendants banned from doing business in New York.

An aerial view of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida (Steve Helber/AP/PA)

Mr Birney indicated Trump executives started pondering a potential “presidential premium” as they sought ways to recoup a loss in value incurred from correcting the size of Mr Trump’s 10,996 square foot Manhattan penthouse, which had been wrongly valued for years at nearly three times that square footage.

That fix was made in Trump’s 2017 financial statement, after Forbes magazine published an article revealing the true size of the Trump Tower apartment.

At the same time, the Trump Organisation was going through what Mr McConney previously dubbed a financial “clean up,” scrubbing some pay practices and financial arrangements in the wake of Mr Trump’s election.

“Was applying a presidential premium to a series of assets something you would have done on your own?” state lawyer Eric Haren asked.

“No,” Mr Birney responded.

“Who directed you?” the lawyer asked.

“I don’t really remember, but probably Allen Weisselberg,” Mr Birney said.

Mr Birney, who took on a central role in preparing Mr Trump’s financial statements beginning in 2017, previously testified that Weisselberg, referring to Mr Trump’s net worth, told him “Donald likes to see it go up”. He testified that one of their discussions happened in a Trump Tower bathroom.

Weisselberg was not asked about the “presidential premium” when he gave evidence on Tuesday and Wednesday, nor in a deposition he gave in May in the case. But he and Mr McConney did acknowledge adding other types of premiums to Mr Trump’s property values.

Mr McConney told the trial last week that, years before Mr Trump became president, he added 20 million dollars to the value of Mr Trump’s penthouse partly because of his celebrity.

Mr Birney said the “presidential premium” prices they calculated were removed from consideration in October 2017 and were never included in any of his financial statements.

State lawyers argue that Mr Trump and his lieutenants weighed and used a variety of methods to boost his net worth on his annual “statements of financial condition,” but did not disclose them to people relying on the documents for an accurate picture of his wealth and holdings.

Mr Trump, who has pegged his net worth in excess of six billion dollars (£4.9 billion) in recent years, has estimated that his “brand” alone is worth “maybe 10 billion dollars”. In his April deposition for the case, he called it “my most valuable asset” and attributed his political success to the ubiquity of his name and persona.

But Mr Trump insisted he never accounted for his brand in his financial statements, testifying in April: “If I wanted to create a statement that was high, I would have put the brand on.”

Mr Trump denies any wrongdoing.