Prince of Wales to watch Wales play Argentina in Rugby World Cup

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales with Gareth Davies in the stands at the Rugby World Cup match between Wales and Fiji in Bordeaux (David Davies, PA)
The Prince of Wales will watch Wales play Argentina in the quarter-final of the Rugby World Cup on Saturday.

William, the patron of Welsh Rugby Union (WRU), will be cheering on from the stands at the Stade de Marseille, hoping to see Wales progress to the semi-final against either New Zealand or Ireland. The match kicks off at 4pm.

He travelled to Bordeaux last month to watch Wales defeat Fiji 32-26 in their opening game of the pool fixtures and met with Rugby World Cup director Gareth Davies, venue director Paul Couet-Lannes, WRU president Gerald Davies and Fijian President Wiliame Katonivere at the match.

He told Gerald Davies: “I can’t believe another World Cup has come around again. It’s exciting when it all kicks off. There have been some good matches already.”

Argentina v England – Rugby World Cup 2023 – Pool D – Stade de Marseille
The Princess of Wales in the stands before the Rugby World Cup game between England and Argentina in September (Mike Egerton, PA)

The Princess of Wales, who is the patron of the Rugby Football Union, watched England defeat Argentina in Marseille in England’s opening game of the tournament, saying she was “really excited” to be in attendance.

It is not known if the Prince or Princess are due to attend England’s quarter-final match against Fiji at the same venue on Sunday.

Wales finished on the top of their pool, going undefeated throughout the group stages, including a dominant 40-6 win over Australia.

William, who is also patron of the Football Association, was criticised for deciding not to attend the Women’s World Cup final when England played Spain in Sydney in May.

Wales, coached by Warren Gatland, are considered favourites going into the match and if they defeat Argentina will reach their third semi-final in the last four world cups.