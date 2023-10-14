What the papers say – October 14

The Israel-Hamas conflict continues to feature heavily on the front pages of Saturday’s newspapers.

The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and The Guardian report on Israel sending military forces into Gaza as Palestinians try to flee the chaos in the territory.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Israel sends in forces as it warns ‘powerful offensive’'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/9lCbv87LCH — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 13, 2023

Saturday's GUARDIAN: Thousands flee ahead of expected invasion of Gaza#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/Noidx0PILJ — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) October 13, 2023

The Daily Express leads their Saturday paper with the headline “give innocents a chance of life” as the Archbishop of Canterbury pleads for civilians who “cannot bear the cost of terrorists”.

The FT Weekend reports on the residents who have been told to leave Gaza City by the Israeli military, while the Daily Mail says “Israel’s tanks strike into Gaza”.

Just published: front page of FT Weekend, UK edition, Saturday 14 October https://t.co/THjVao1XPS pic.twitter.com/WVDl4ERo0S — Financial Times (@FT) October 13, 2023

The Times features a story on a disabled teenage girl who is one of 150 people who have been taken hostage by Hamas.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror says police were on high alert for a terror attack on Friday as the “situation in the Middle East threatened to spark violence in Britain”.

Saturday's front page: Cops on high terror alert https://t.co/FNNfeKUqXU pic.twitter.com/e1AvXn14OA — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) October 13, 2023

The Sun covers Andrew Flintoff’s £9 million compensation payout from the BBC over his Top Gear crash.

On tomorrow's front page: Inside Freddie Flintoff’s eye-watering secret Top Gear compensation deal with BBC after horror crash that saw show axed https://t.co/C161pEBg49 pic.twitter.com/QwI1lfaNFN — The Sun (@TheSun) October 13, 2023

And a “freaky clown” taunting police in a sleepy village features on the front of the Daily Star.