News

Early results in New Zealand election indicate Luxon poised to become PM

By Press Association
National Party leader Christopher Luxon is poised to become the nation’s next prime minister (New Zealand Herald via AP)
Voting has closed in New Zealand’s general election and ballot counting is under way, with early results indicating people are favouring a conservative change after six years of a liberal government led for most of that time by Jacinda Ardern.

With about a quarter of the votes counted, former businessman Christopher Luxon was poised to become the nation’s next prime minister.

Ms Ardern unexpectedly stepped down as prime minister in January, saying she no longer had “enough in the tank” to do the job justice.

She won the last election in a landslide, but her popularity waned as people got tired of Covid-19 restrictions and inflation threatened the economy.

Chris Hipkins meets people on the street in Auckland
Chris Hipkins meets people on the street in Auckland (New Zealand Herald via AP)

Her departure left Chris Hipkins, 45, to take over as leader. He had previously served as education minister and led the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The initial vote counting showed Mr Luxon’s National Party with more than 40% of the vote. Under New Zealand’s proportional voting system, Mr Luxon, 53, is expected to form an alliance with the libertarian ACT Party.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party that Mr Hipkins leads was getting only a little over 25% of the vote — about half the proportion it got in the last election under Ms Ardern.

Mr Luxon has promised tax cuts for middle-income earners and a crackdown on crime. Mr Hipkins promised free dental care for people younger than 30 and the removal of sales taxes on fruit and vegetables.