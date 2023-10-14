Australian referendum to create Indigenous Voice to Parliament fails

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Australian referendum to create Indigenous Voice to Parliament fails

By Press Association
Almost 18 million people were enrolled to vote in the referendum (Rick Rycroft/AP)
Almost 18 million people were enrolled to vote in the referendum (Rick Rycroft/AP)

Three leading advocates for constitutional change in Australia have conceded defeat in a referendum that would have created an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation said that, based on early vote counting, the states of New South Wales, Queensland, Tasmania and South Australia have rejected the amendment that would have created an indigenous committee to advise Parliament and the government on issues that affect Australia’s most disadvantaged ethnic minority.

The Voice needed majorities in each of at least four of the six states as well as a national majority for the referendum to pass.

Opinion polls in recent months have indicated a strong majority of Australians opposing the proposal. Earlier in the year, a majority supported the Voice before the “no” campaign gathered intensity.

Australia Indigenous Voice
Ben Betts is dressed in a pink tutu and fairy wings as he is served a democracy sausage at a polling place in Redfern, Sydney (Rick Rycroft/AP)

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who visited every Australian state and mainland territory in the past week, has hit back at critics who said his proposal had created division in the Australian community.

“The no campaign has spoken about division while stoking it,” said Mr Albanese, saying the real division is the difference in living standards between indigenous people and the wider community.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton described the Voice as “another layer of democracy” that would not provide practical outcomes.

The proposal for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament has bitterly divided Australia’s indigenous minority, as well as the wider community.

Australia Indigenous Voice
Indigenous activist Susanne Levy stands near a sign that opposes the referendum as Australians cast their final votes in Canberra (Rod McGuirk/AP)

Accounting for only 3.8% of the population, indigenous Australians die on average eight years younger than the wider population, have a suicide rate twice that of the national average and suffer from diseases in the remote Outback that have been eradicated from other wealthy countries.

Almost 18 million people were enrolled to vote in the referendum, Australia’s first since 1999. Around six million cast ballots in early voting over the last three weeks.