Richard Satchwell charged in connection with murder of wife Tina

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Richard Satchwell charged in connection with murder of wife Tina

By Press Association
Richard Satchwell outside court where he is charged with the murder of his wife Tina (Brian Lawless/PA)
Richard Satchwell outside court where he is charged with the murder of his wife Tina (Brian Lawless/PA)

Richard Satchwell has appeared in an Irish court charged in connection with the murder of his wife Tina Satchwell.

It comes after Irish police discovered skeletal remains buried beneath a home in Youghal, Co Cork, earlier this week.

Ms Satchwell, originally from Fermoy, was 45 when last seen alive. She had been missing from her home in Youghal since March 2017.

A major search operation began at a house and surrounding grounds in Youghal on Tuesday, with the Irish police service An Garda Siochana confirming human remains were found late on Wednesday.

It is understood gardai are now satisfied the remains are those of Ms Satchwell.

Mr Satchwell, 57, with an address on Grattan Street, Youghal, Co Cork, appeared at Cashel Courthouse in Co Tipperary on Saturday.

Richard Satchwell (centre) arrives at the District Court in Cashel, Co Tipperary
Richard Satchwell (centre) arrives at the District Court in Cashel, Co Tipperary (Brian Lawless/PA)

Detective Garda David Kelleher, of Cobh Garda Station, told the court he arrested Satchwell at 7.34pm on Friday and charged him, on receipt of direction, for the alleged offence of murder at 8.07pm.

Mr Satchwell was remanded in custody to appear again at Clonmel District Court at 10.30am on Tuesday October 17 via videolink.

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke made an application for legal aid on behalf of Mr Satchwell, which Judge Miriam Walsh granted.

The court was told Mr Satchwell is not working.

Mr Burke also recommended that Mr Satchwell receives medical attention on entry into prison and Judge Walsh said she would make that recommendation.

Mr Burke made a formal application for Mr Satchwell to be remanded in Cork Prison as opposed to Limerick Prison.

The judge said this was not within her remit but said the governors can make their own arrangements.