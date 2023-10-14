Reuters videographer killed in Lebanon by Israeli shelling laid to rest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Reuters videographer killed in Lebanon by Israeli shelling laid to rest

By Press Association
Mourners carry the body of Reuters videographer Issam Abdallah (AP)
Mourners carry the body of Reuters videographer Issam Abdallah (AP)

A Reuters videographer killed by Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon has been laid to rest in his home town in a funeral procession attended by hundreds of people.

Draped in a Lebanese flag, Issam Abdallah’s body was carried on a stretcher through the southern town of Khiam from his family’s home to the local cemetery.

Dozens of journalists and Lebanese legislators attended the funeral.

Mr Abdallah was killed on Friday evening near the village of Alma al-Shaab in south Lebanon when an Israeli shell landed on a gathering of international journalists covering exchange of fire along the border between Israeli troops and members of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group.

Issam Abdallah
Issam Abdallah was killed when an Israeli shell landed in a gathering of international journalists covering clashes on the border in south Lebanon (AP)

The Lebanese army said in a statement on Saturday that Israeli troops fired a shell the day before hitting a civilian car used by journalists, killing Mr Abdallah and wounding others.

The army said that other areas in south Lebanon at the time were targeted by an Israeli helicopter gunship and artillery, including the outskirts of the villages of Marwaheen, Kfar Chouba, Aita al-Shaab and Odaisseh.

Lebanon’s foreign ministry asked Beirut’s mission to the United Nations to file a complaint against Israel over Friday’s shelling, calling it a “flagrant violation and a crime against freedom of opinion and press”.

The statement was carried by the state-run National News Agency.

Israeli military spokesperson Lt Col Richard Hecht told The Associated Press in Jerusalem on Saturday: “We are aware of the incident with the Reuters journalist and we are looking into it.”

Lt Col Hecht did not confirm that the journalists had been hit by Israeli shells, but called the incident “tragic”, adding: “We’re very sorry for his death.”

Journalist's funeral
Relatives of Reuters Mr Abdallah mourn during his funeral procession in his hometown of Khiam, southern Lebanon (AP)

Reuters said two of its journalists, Thaer Al-Sudani and Maher Nazeh, were wounded in the same shelling, while Qatar’s Al-Jazeera TV said its cameraman Elie Brakhya and reporter Carmen Joukhadar, were also hurt.

France’s international news agency, Agence France-Presse, said two of its journalists were injured. They were identified as photographer Christina Assi and video journalist Dylan Collins.

AFP reported on Saturday that Ms Assi was in need of blood transfusions at the American University Medical Centre in Beirut.

The Lebanon-Israel border has been witnessing sporadic acts of violence since last Saturday’s surprise attack by the militant Palestinian group Hamas on southern Israel.

Journalists from various countries have been flocking to Lebanon to monitor the situation.