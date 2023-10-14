George joins William in France to cheer on Wales at Rugby World Cup

Prince George has travelled to France with the Prince of Wales to cheer on Wales in their quarter-final clash against Argentina in the Rugby World Cup.

Ten-year-old George joined William at the Stade de Marseille on Saturday – the first time the youngster has watched an international sporting fixture in person overseas.

While his mother the Princess of Wales supports the England rugby side as the patron of the Rugby Football Union, George, by attending the Wales game, appears to have made his loyalties clear.

The Prince of Wales and Prince George (left) in the stands ahead of the Wales’ Rugby World Cup 2023 match in France (David Davies/PA)

George – a future Prince of Wales – arrived with his father, who is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union.

He was a mini-me of William, with both wearing matching navy suits and red ties – the latter seemingly a patriotic nod to the Welsh side.

In February last year, George stood between his parents as they watched England versus Wales in the Six Nations, but he was undecided on who to support.

Quizzed at Twickenham on who he would pick, the young prince shrugged his shoulders and smiled at William, who laughed and said: “It’s become quite the thing in the house,” pointing at Kate, adding: “She is quite into it. I’m trying to stay out of it.”

George smiles as he prepares to watch Wales v Argentina (Mike Egerton/PA)

The prince, who is gearing up for school entrance exams this autumn, plays rugby at school.

William, who is also patron of the Football Association, was criticised in May for deciding not to attend the historic Women’s World Cup final when England battled Spain in Sydney.

Kate is due to watch England’s quarter-final match against Fiji at the same venue in Marseille on Sunday.

Wales finished on the top of their pool, going undefeated throughout the group stages, including a dominant 40-6 win over Australia.