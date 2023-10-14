In Pictures: Rare ‘ring of fire’ eclipse glimpsed in Americas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: Rare ‘ring of fire’ eclipse glimpsed in Americas

By Press Association
People watch a rare ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse along the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday (John Locher/AP)
A rare “ring of fire” eclipse of the sun has been glimpsed across the Americas.

Millions of people had looked forward to the annular solar eclipse, which sees a bright, blazing border as the moon moves between the Earth and sun.

Ring Of Fire Eclipse
Some places expected an influx of visitors to watch the celestial event (Delcia Lopez /The Monitor/AP)
APTOPIX Ring Of Fire Eclipse
Viewing depends on clear skies; part of the US path could see clouds (Rick Bowmer/AP)

It was a spectacular show for some parts of the western United States as the moon moved into place and the ring formed.

There were cheers for those with an unfettered view in Albuquerque, where the celestial event coincided with an international balloon fiesta that typically draws tens of thousands of spectators and hundreds of hot air balloon pilots from around the world.

Ring of Fire Eclipse
Tens of thousands of spectators view the ‘ring of fire’ while at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta (AP)
Ring of Fire Eclipse
Harry Hughes from Houston and Dani Colmenares from Canada watch the eclipse on the second day of the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival (Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman/AP)

Unlike a total solar eclipse, the moon doesn’t completely cover the sun during a ring of fire eclipse. When the moon lines up between Earth and the sun, it leaves a bright, blazing border.

Ring Of Fire Eclipse
Towns and national parks in the path braced for huge throngs (Delcia Lopez /The Monitor/AP)
Ring Of Fire Eclipse
The sun rising over Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah, before the ring appears (Rick Bowmer/AP)

At Bryce Canyon National Park in southern Utah tiny lights could be seen along a well known trail that snakes through a valley of red rock hoodoos as eclipse enthusiasts hit the trail before sunrise to stake out their preferred spots in nooks and crannies along the way.

Ring Of Fire Eclipse
The entire eclipse – from the moment the moon starts to obscure the sun until it is back to normal – is two and a half to three hours at any given spot (AP)Next April, a total solar eclipse will crisscross the US in the opposite direction (Mike Stewart/AP)

As totality began in Eugene, Oregon, oohs and ahs combined with groans of disappointment as the eclipse was intermittently visible, the sun’s light poking through the cloud cover from behind the moon only at times.

Ring Of Fire Eclipse
The next ring of fire eclipse is next October at the southernmost tip of South America (Eric Gay/AP)

Viewers on the East Coast were prepared to see less of the event — close to a quarter eclipse around midday in some areas, such as New York City — but were nonetheless geared up to watch the skies.